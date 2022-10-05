Fake heiress Anna ‘Delvey’ Sorokin to be released from immigration jail

Fake heiress Anna “Delvey” Sorokin won her release from immigration jail, a judge ruled Wednesday — but forbade her from using social media.

Sorokin, 31, was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in March 2021 and held for more than 18 months while fighting deportation proceedings. She was born in Russia and holds German citizenship.

After a lengthy legal battle including a deportation scare in March 2022, an immigration judge in Orange County, N.Y., ruled that Sorokin can be released, her PR firm confirmed to the Daily News. Bail was set at $10,000, and Sorokin has to establish a permanent address.

Once Sorokin is released, she’ll be placed on 24/7 house arrest and banned from using social media in any form. She has regularly promoted her artwork on an Instagram account with 1 million followers.

“We are extremely gratified by the court’s decision today to release Anna Sorokin,” her attorney Duncan Levin told The News. “The judge rightfully recognized that Anna is not a danger to the community.”

Sorokin lived the jet-setting lifestyle of a Manhattan socialite while telling people she was a German heiress named Anna Delvey before she was exposed in 2017 as a fake. She was convicted of fraud in 2019 and sentenced to four to 12 years in prison.

In 2021, she was released after only two years for good behavior. But she was detained by ICE six weeks later and held at a facility in Orange County. In September 2021, she wrote an article for the Daily Mail slamming the U.S. immigration system.

While she was behind bars, Netflix released a show about Sorokin called “Inventing Anna.” The streaming service paid Sorokin for the rights, and she used that money to pay off her debts.