Fake heiress Anna Sorokin to film reality series ‘Delvey’s Dinner Club’ while on house arrest

Now that Anna Sorokin, better known as Anna Delvey, is out of prison and under house arrest, she's making plans — specifically, turning her dinner parties into a reality TV series.

The convicted con artist will go from the inspiration behind "Inventing Anna" to the star of "Delvey's Dinner Club," an unscripted reality series where she will host "invitation-only, intimate dinners at her home," according to a press release.

"There’s nothing like the experience of bringing together a curated group of friends to share life stories and enjoy a great culinary experience," Sorokin said in a statement, promising the show will "share a glimpse of the real Anna Delvey."

Anna Delvey. (Casey Kelbaugh / Variety via Getty Images)

Sorokin is set to invite a slew of actors, musicians, founders, socialites, journalists and other guests to dine and discuss anything from her experience within the criminal justice system to her strategy to rebuild her image and plans for the future.

"The show will go behind the scenes with Anna as she reinvents herself and her name, reintroducing herself to New York City and the world, one dinner party at a time, and the only way she is allowed to do so: at home," reads the press release, adding that the series will also show her "house-arrest driven isolation" during the day before her parties at night.

The series, coming from former Food Network president Courtney White's production company Butternut, will also include interviews with Sorokin and her guests, in addition to their conversations around her private-chef-catered table.

"It’s often said the best way to get to know someone is to share a meal with them. We’re all desperate to know who Anna Sorokin really is," White said in a statement. "'Delvey's Dinner Club' will reveal the actual woman behind everything we’ve read and watched about Anna."

Sorokin first made headlines in 2018 when she was arrested and accused of pretending to be a German heiress to swindle banks, hotels and individuals out of more than $200,000, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

Sorokin was convicted of one count of attempted grand larceny, three counts of grand larceny and four counts of theft services in 2019. She was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison, and was released on parole in 2021.

But just six weeks after her release, Sorokin, who was born in Russia, was taken into Immigration and Customs Enforcement Custody for overstaying her visa.

She was released from a feferal jail in upstate New York in October 2022 after posting $10,000 bond, but had to remain under house arrest with an ankle monitor, a representative for Sorokin told NBC News.

Anna Delvey Steps Out For Parole Meeting In New York (Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images)

Sorokin remains in her apartment in the East Village of Manhattan — where the show will be filmed — but makes weekly trips to her parole appointments in Brooklyn. She told New York Magazine in November she uses the treks to wear her favorite outfits.

"I was trying to get those Givenchy over-the-knee boots," she said. "That was a no-go because of this bracelet. I guess no over-the-knee boots for me."

This article was originally published on TODAY.com