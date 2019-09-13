Fake Hitlers and a Real Art Problem for Merkel

(Bloomberg Opinion) -- Adolf Hitler, the failed artist, appears to be taking his revenge on Emil Nolde, the successful artist he envied and hated. Just as Hitler watercolors, even those demonstrated to be fake, fetch high prices at auctions, there’s a political backlash in Germany against Nolde. Chancellor Angela Merkel even took his works off her office walls this year.

The contrasting and intertwined stories of Hitler and Nolde — the latter as ardent a Nazi as the former — are among the best illustrations of the complicated relationship between art and evil that permeates the last century of German history. Both men’s artistic careers started with a rejection by a major art academy (Hitler in Vienna, Nolde in Munich), but that led them in startlingly different directions — and to an eventual clash.

Two Artists

Hitler the artist is still something of a mystery, though biographers have thoroughly documented the Nazi dictator’s life. It’s known that he came to Vienna in the fall of 1907, at age 18, to take an entrance exam at the Vienna Academy of Fine Arts, that the rejection devastated him and that, after his money ran out in 1909, he started eking out a living as a painter in Vienna and then Munich, until going off to fight in World War I.

That leaves many questions open. How many works did Hitler actually produce? What kind were they? Where did they end up? In a 1997 article, the German art historian Otto Karl Werckmeister wrote of “between two and three thousand drawings, sketches, watercolors and oil paintings extant from the years before the war.” But his source is a self-published book by Billy F. Price, a Texas collector of all things Hitler, that purports to be a catalog of all his known paintings. Price, in turn, was relying on the consultations of August Priesack, who worked on finding and buying up the Fuhrer’s artwork as an employee of the Nazi Party’s main archive in the 1930s — and again for private collectors after World War II. Priesack was an interested party, since he helped Price build his collection, and in any case, his reputation was shredded when he authenticated the “Hitler’s Diaries,” a notorious fake created by the arch-forger Konrad Kujau.

What we do know is that a petty criminal and self-taught draftsman, Reinhold Hanisch, put up a then-homeless Hitler to producing art for sale in 1909. Hanisch sold Hitler’s works to random people in beer halls and to frame-shop owners. The partners eventually had a falling-out after Hitler accused Hanisch of pocketing his share of the proceeds. Later, when Hitler was German chancellor, Hanisch started faking Hitler watercolors and selling them to the Fuhrer’s many fans in Vienna; in 1937, he was imprisoned for it and soon died in his cell.

According to British historian Ian Kershaw’s two-volume biography of Hitler, the future dictator was a lazy drifter who would work only when he needed cash; a watercolor every two or three days was his normal production rate. That would imply that no more than 800 small paintings could have been produced in the short time Hitler worked as an artist — and many buyers probably wouldn’t attach much value to art they bought for the price of a couple of meals, so the works were unlikely to be treasured and preserved.

Bart F.M. Droog, a Dutch investigative journalist who, along with his colleague Jaap van den Born, has been studying the market for Hitler art and objects, estimates the number of extant Hitler paintings at between 75 and 125. Droog told me that the Nazi archive where Priesack worked (known as the NSDAP) managed to locate only about 50 in the 1930s — despite a willingness to buy them for about the equivalent of the average German annual income — and not even all of those had been genuine.

According to Droog, Hitler produced drawings and watercolors, never any oil paintings. They were all cityscapes, mostly copies of postcards of Vienna and Munich landmarks, enlarged with the help of a grid. Even Hitler himself probably couldn’t have told a forgery from the real thing.

Droog, admittedly, is not a proper art historian. But the problem with Hitler’s art is that it’s so mundane there’s not much for an art expert to go on when identifying his hand. I asked the distinguished British historian Sir Robert Evans, who wrote a three-volume history of the Third Reich and this year published an article about Hitler’s artistic output, whether he agreed with Droog’s assertions about Hitler’s works. “I'd go with his views,” Evans wrote back. “I guess if you wanted to authenticate one you'd now go to Mr. Droog! The catalogs are all unreliable.”