Fake home sales in 6 Florida counties — a 20-year-old Palm Beach woman’s $300,000 scam?

Real estate fraud is as old as Florida, but the $300,000 scam that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement credits to a Loxahatchee woman possesses a thoroughly modern thoroughness.

FDLE says Tabria Josey created an online world of real estate listings, websites, email addresses and fake companies to sell properties she didn’t own. Investigators say the 20-year-old worked in Palm Beach, Orange, Indian River, St. Lucie, Lee, and Flagler counties.

Josey was arrested Wednesday morning on charges of scheme to defraud, grand theft, money laundering, aggravated white-collar crime and communications fraud. As of Wednesday afternoon, she remained in Palm Beach County Jail.

Josey “took advantage of Florida’s red-hot real estate market to rip off homebuyers and renters,” Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said. “As the investigation into this elaborate real estate scheme remains active, my statewide prosecutors will continue to work with law enforcement to ensure (Josey) faces justice for her crimes.”

Tabria Josey

FDLE says Josey picked out properties to list for sale on real estate websites. The owners wouldn’t know their property was listed. Josey impersonated the owners when necessary.

Once she got a desirous buyer on the hook, Josey would impersonate the title agent, according to the agency.

“As part of the scheme, she created fictitious title companies, websites, title agent identities and unique email addresses making the sale appear legitimate,” FDLE said.

The state agency said Josey used 25 properties to defraud 45 people.

Anyone who knows of other victims or any other parts of this fraud can call FDLE’s Fort Myers office at 800-407-4880.