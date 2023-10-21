Fake Lancashire Police officer scam victims lose £156,000

Vulnerable people are being called by fraudsters pretending to be police officers

Fraudsters posing as police and couriers have stolen more than £150,000 from vulnerable victims in a "despicable" scam.

Detectives say bogus officers with fake names and collar numbers are phoning their targets in east Lancashire and demanding they withdraw funds for safekeeping.

The crooks then send "couriers" to pick up cash or valuables.

Two women have been arrested over a spate of deceptions, police said.

Thefts have been reported in Darwen, Blackburn, Accrington and Oswaldtwistle over the last month.

All victims said they were phoned by someone claiming to be a police officer, detectives said.

They said the caller told them their bank card had been used fraudulently and that they needed to withdraw substantial amounts of cash and have it changed into euros.

'Devious actions'

Victims have had £156,000 worth of cash or other items taken.

Fake names being used by the fraudsters include Det Martin Rose, Det Con Brian Gosling , Det Con Hama Long and Det Con John Matthews.

Lancashire Police said a dozen cases had been confirmed but officers believed there were other victims who may not even know that they have been scammed.

A 26-year-old woman from West Bromwich and a 25-year-old woman from Hull were held on suspicion of fraud by false representation and have since been bailed.

Det Ch Insp John Roy urged people to protect themselves from the "despicable" scammers and "talk to loved ones" about how the scams work.

He added: "This is a dedicated and detailed investigation into the devious actions of those willing to steal from some of the most vulnerable members of our community."

Anyone who thinks they may be a victim or may have information about the latest crimes is urged to call 101 or Action Fraud UK.

