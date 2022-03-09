How to fake it: Madigan trial

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan will be arraigned today. He's facing 22 counts of racketeering.

Why it matters: Madigan is the long-standing face of Chicago-style politics. It's likely this case will be brought up at your upcoming St. Patrick's Day parties.

So here are a few tidbits to help you hold your own.

Flashback: In 1970, Mayor Richard J. Daley sent Madigan to Springfield to be a delegate to the Illinois Constitutional Convention.

Throw that nugget out, followed by, "He made the laws that he is being accused of breaking," and you will score some early points.

Driving the news: ComEd leaders and lobbyists were indicted in 2020 on bribery charges. The utility agreed to a "deferred prosecution" deal and is now working with the feds.

What did we get in return? Maybe $21 million in rebates. That's less than $5 per customer. "Hey, that plus a cup of coffee could get me another cup of coffee." Gold!

The intrigue: Prosecutors presented plenty of evidence against Madigan. But the feds also indicted lobbyist Michael McClain.

While Madigan was very disciplined with communications, McClain was writing emails on a computer that was seized from his home during an FBI raid in 2019.

Now turn to a partygoer and say, "Are you writing this down? Don't." The party will erupt in big belly laughs. Then ask if anyone can grab you a drink from the kitchen. They will.

Be smart: The 13th Ward is the home of Madigan's "Enterprise." It's the area near Midway Airport, including West Lawn, where Madigan lives.

West Lawn has the highest vaccination rate in the city.

Why? Because it has a high percentage of city workers, and city jobs were a big part of the Madigan enterprise.

Your line: "With that vax rate, maybe Madigan should be the next health commissioner!"

🎤 At this point, drop the mic. Tell your fellow partygoers there's plenty more material that you're saving for another day.

Feel free to drink all the green beer you can. You've earned it.

