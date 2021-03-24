Fake News and Murder Charges: How Italy Became Ground Zero for AstraZeneca’s Disastrous Rollout

Barbie Latza Nadeau
Massimo Pinca via Reuters
Massimo Pinca via Reuters

ROME—Nothing kills faith in a vaccine quite like manslaughter charges implying that it’s lethal. It helps little when the same drugmaker is accused of fudging data and hiding millions of vials in a warehouse inside Italy—a country experiencing massive vaccine shortages.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Was Paused. That’s a Good Thing.

But such is the story of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine curse. Once hoped to be the workhorse of the European Union’s vaccine program, the AstraZeneca vaccine was meant to offer an escape route out of the pandemic But now people are rolling their sleeves back down at the thought of getting an AZ jab.

But for all the bad press, little of it is actually true.

News reports Wednesday morning out of Italy screamed that the company had hidden or lost 30 million doses in a warehouse south of Rome—around the same number of doses they failed to deliver to the continent thanks to what they had, at the time, called production glitches.

But the 30 million doses in the Catalent finishing facility that La Stampa newspaper claimed were lost were actually well-documented and inventoried, a representative for Catalent told The Daily Beast.

They all had lot numbers and none were ever intended for Europe. Instead, most were prepared to be sent to third-world countries as part of the Covax agreement. A small number of the vials were destined for the U.K., which would likely be blocked by a European Union ban on exports of vaccines made in Europe (and a precedent set by Italy earlier this month when the country banned AstraZeneca exports to Australia). And the rest are earmarked for the European Union, according to AstraZeneca. But the doses were not “found” because, in fact, they had never been “lost.”

AstraZeneca also issued a statement meant to clarify its distribution. “There are no exports currently planned other than to COVAX countries,” the statement said. “It is incorrect to describe this as a stockpile. The process of manufacturing vaccines is very complex and time consuming. In particular, vaccine doses must wait for quality control clearance after the filling of vials is completed.”

Whether those doses should or should not be distributed in Europe is an entirely different question and one no one The Daily Beast contacted seemed to be able to answer. “There are protocols to follow on the distribution of these vaccines,” Antonio Addis, head of the Dept. of Epidemiology in Rome’s First Municipal Medical district says. “You cannot just go into a warehouse and take the vials intended for someone else because you are running short.”

But missing doses are not AstraZeneca’s only woes. The vaccine hit another glitch this week when American drug regulators publicly questioned whether the company had supplied outdated data on the trials under consideration. A midnight missive Sunday came after the British-Swedish drug maker released a press release over the weekend touting a level of effectiveness that it claimed paved the way to FDA approval. Both sides now say they are updating data and that the vaccine is still on target to be approved for use in the U.S. in April.

But the most devastating hit has been lingering doubt about whether the jab causes sometimes-fatal blood clots, which led to a manslaughter investigation into two doctors and a nurse who injected someone who later died in Italy. Last week, after a dozen countries suspended the vaccine’s use, the European drug regulator deemed it safe but insisted labeling should be updated to hint that some people may experience clotting. Most countries brought the vaccine back online, but notably Sweden—one of AstraZeneca’s home countries—did not.

The Italian manslaughter case is still ongoing after a Sicilian prosecutor ordered the sequester—by SWAT team no less—of thousands of vials on March 11. When the manslaughter suit was launched, the head of the World Medical Association, which represents doctors from 115 countries, said the damage from the investigation would be devastating. “In any other country in the European Union, this would not be considered manslaughter,” Frank Montgomery, the World Medical Association’s chairperson, told Reuters. “Possible side-effects from a vaccination would never lead to the prosecution of a doctor.”

Italy’s legal system allows for manslaughter investigations to be easily launched when someone dies, in part to secure transparency to all evidence collected in a wrongful death investigation. The most famous case came after an earthquake in L’Aquila in 2006 led to the conviction and then acquittal of scientists who told local residents not to worry about increased seismic activity and “go home and have a glass of wine” instead. When a deadly quake struck and killed hundreds, the seismologists and scientists were arrested and tried for murder. In the case of the earthquake, the scientists were eventually acquitted on appeal, but the damage done to confidence in the scientific community has yet to be rebuilt.

The same is likely the case for AstraZeneca, which continues to feel the aftershocks of its less than stable rollout.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • Moncef Slaoui, Trump vaccine chief, fired from board over sexual harassment allegations

    As head of Trump's Operation Warp Speed, Slaoui had overseen the development and production of Covid-19 vaccines in the U.S. over the last year.

  • Grape-Nuts shortage is over: Cereal brand to reimburse consumers who paid inflated prices during COVID shortage

    The Grape Nuts cereal shortage of 2021 is over. After months of being out of stock, the cereal is shipping at full capacity to stores nationwide.

  • Fourteen U.S. states sue Biden administration over oil and gas leasing pause

    The legal actions, which seek to restore regular federal drilling auctions, come a day before the administration is set to launch a review of the oil and gas leasing program. Biden, a Democrat, in January signed an executive order putting on hold new leasing pending that review. During his election campaign, he pledged to end new federal leasing as part of a sweeping plan to address climate change.

  • NCAA March Madness betting: Dominant Gonzaga receives huge bet to win NCAA title

    One bettor has a lot of faith in Gonzaga finishing an undefeated season.

  • Massive container ship is wedged sideways in Egypt's Suez Canal, blocking all shipping traffic

    A massive container ship that got stuck sideways in Egypt's Suez Canal on Tuesday morning was still blocking all shipping traffic in one of the world's busiest waterways Wednesday, The Associated Press reports, citing satellite data. The MV Ever Given, owned by Japan's Shoei Kisen and operated by operated by Taiwan-based Evergreen Group, appears to have its protruding bow wedged under one bank of the canal and its stern nearly touching the other one. The Ever Given is one of the world's largest cargo ships, almost 200 feet wide and a quarter mile (400 meters) long. "It can move more than 20,000 containers and is taller than the Empire State Building if turned upright," The Wall Street Journal reports. So, the #SuezCanal is blocked... Massive container ship EVER GIVEN stuck in the most awkward way possible. Ongoing for hours. Every tug Egypt could spare appear to be trying to pull it free. Vessel tracker: https://t.co/MsTUgVgyTH pic.twitter.com/08w4qpPqln — John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) March 23, 2021 Leth Agencies, a service provider for the Suez Canal, said about 42 northbound vessels and 64 southbound ships are sitting idle, waiting for the blockade to be cleared. "There are ships ahead and behind us as far as you can see," Manolis Kritikos, a mechanic at one tanker, told the Journal. Julianne Cona posted a photo to Instagram of the Ever Given from aboard one of those idle ships, the MV Denver. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julianne Cona (@fallenhearts17) It isn't clear what happened to the Ever Given. Evergreen blamed strong winds for the ship's mishap, but shipping logistics company GAC said the Ever Given suffered "a blackout while transiting in a northerly direction." The 120-mile Suez Canal, opened in 1869, is a vital shipping route for oil, natural gas, and containers of manufactured goods traveling from Asia to Europe and vice versa. The Suez Canal Authority says about 19,000 vessels passed through the canal in 2020, representing about 10 percent of the world's trade. More stories from theweek.com5 blisteringly funny cartoons about spring break superspreadersThere is no immigration crisisDisturbing new videos show Capitol Police officer who died being attacked with chemical spray during Jan. 6 riot

  • Cardinals get pay cut as Vatican reduces costs

    Pope Francis on Wednesday announced plans to cut the salaries of cardinals and priests, part of an ongoing effort by the pontiff to put the Holy See's finances in order.

  • 'RHOA' star Kenya Moore apologizes for 'disrespectful' Native American 'warrior princess' costume

    "I now realize that this was both disrespectful and insensitive and would never have done it if I had that knowledge and understanding beforehand," Kenya Moore said.

  • Megan Rapinoe, at Congressional hearing, rips NCAA for tournament inequities: 'absolutely unacceptable'

    "For Mark Emmert and the executives at the NCAA, you just simply have to do better," Rapinoe said at a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing.

  • With the elderly in mind, U.S. Supreme Court wary of limiting police in home entries

    U.S. Supreme Court justices returned to the contentious issue of police powers on Wednesday as they grappled with whether to make it easier for officers to enter a home without a warrant for reasons of health or public safety in a case involving the confiscation of a Rhode Island man's guns. During arguments in the case, several justices seemed wary of impeding officers from quickly responding to grave situations in which a person might be injured or die, using examples of people who are suicidal or elderly people who may need help. The man, Edward Caniglia, appealed a lower court ruling throwing out his lawsuit accusing police of violating his constitutional rights by bringing him to a hospital for a mental health evaluation and taking away his guns without a warrant after a 2015 argument with his wife.

  • A Hospital Encounters Vaccine Hesitation: 'I'm Just Not Rushing'

    NEW YORK — When it was the Rev. Al Sharpton’s turn to get inoculated against COVID-19 last month, he did so on camera at NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem — a city institution well known for providing health care to the Black community. Sharpton was trying to send a message to his community: The vaccine is safe and effective. But that message was aimed at the hospital’s staff, too. At one point, the facility’s staff had the lowest vaccination rate among hospitals in the city. Even after steady improvement, as of mid-March, the hospital still had a rate well below the average for hospitals in the state. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times In New York state, African Americans make up about 17% of the adult population but have received only 10% of the shots. That is because of difficulties gaining access to the shots but also because of a lingering reluctance — and that has rung true at Harlem Hospital, where a majority of the staff is Black, administrators said. The situation at Harlem Hospital underscores how entrenched this mistrust can be: Even workers at a hospital where the vaccine is readily available are wary of getting inoculated. But it also shows how it is possible to make progress in changing attitudes about the vaccines, even if slowly. At Harlem Hospital and nationally, confidence in the vaccines has been rising among Black Americans. Recent polls show that Black Americans, though initially more skeptical, are now about as likely to want to get vaccinated as white Americans, and that politics, not race, is emerging as a larger divide. Republicans are now the group with the highest degree of skepticism: In a late February CBS News poll, 34% of Republicans said they would not be vaccinated against COVID-19, compared with 10% of Democrats. Brazil Rice, 54, who has worked at Harlem Hospital for 21 years in cleaning and maintenance, was among those who said they were going to wait. “It wasn’t properly field-tested,” he said. “It usually takes years to field-test a vaccine.” He stressed that his distrust had nothing to do with the hospital, which has made getting vaccinated “pretty convenient.” “I have every intention of getting it; I’m just not rushing,” he said. And when the halls are quiet on the night shift, he keeps an eye on his friend who has been vaccinated and so far is doing well, he said. Harlem Hospital’s low vaccination rate did not come as a surprise to its leaders. A poll taken at the institution in late 2020 before the vaccines were approved, showed that only 30% of workers there were willing to be vaccinated, said Eboné Carrington, the hospital’s chief executive officer. Black workers cited concern rooted in the legacy of medical injustices like the Tuskegee experiment, a study by the U.S. government that withheld syphilis treatment from Black men, and general skepticism of a vaccine developed quickly, under a presidential administration they did not trust. “The staff reflects a population of people who traditionally are reluctant to vaccinate, and not just hesitant, but rightfully fearful, at having been wronged,” she said. The hospital is known as a historic training ground for Black medical staff, and for saving the life of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. after a woman suddenly stabbed him in the chest in 1958 at a Harlem department store. Drawn to its prominence, local celebrities have been getting vaccinated there. Neil deGrasse Tyson, the astrophysicist, posted on Twitter about his recent inoculation at the hospital. “If we can inspire people, as we have countless times, to protest certain social ills, I hope we can inspire them to do what is necessary to have a healthy environment in our community,” Sharpton said in an interview about his vaccination. Keisha Wisdom, Harlem Hospital’s nursing chief who spent time in an intensive care unit in 2020 after contracting the coronavirus, also publicized her shot. “I think that the history of medical experimentation on Black people plays a role in some of the decision making,” Wisdom said of why about half her nursing staff remained unvaccinated. “It is real, and it is something we have to talk about. And then find a way to continue that dialogue.” The early weeks of the vaccine rollout saw widespread hesitancy among hospital workers in the nation and New York state, with less than half of eligible workers vaccinated by early January. In the city’s public hospitals, the number was even lower, at 31%. That earned the ire of Gov. Andrew Cuomo. “This is a management issue for the hospitals,” he said at a Jan. 4 news conference. While other hospitals’ vaccination rates improved, Harlem Hospital was among those that lagged. In late January, Cuomo singled out the institution repeatedly at news conferences for having the lowest rate in the city, 37%. The approach rankled Carrington, who felt she was being punished for having a Black and brown staff whose worries she was trying to address. Her mother called to express concern when she heard the governor’s harsh words. “Mom, I don’t care,” Carrington said she told her. Harlem Hospital has been trying to get the rate up with an “outreach blitz” that includes publicity, town halls and one-on-one conversations. Its current vaccination rate among staff, 51%, puts it in “the middle” of the 11 hospitals in the city’s public system, the city said, but still well below the near 80% average vaccination rate for hospitals in New York state as a whole. Some nurses told their supervisors that they didn’t feel a pressing need to get the vaccine, because they already had COVID-19, Wisdom said. The hospital was hit hard by the virus, with about 200 patient deaths from last March to September. The fatality rate was 36.6%, among the highest in the city, according to data the hospital reported to the state. There is now no shortage of personal protective equipment so some staff said they felt more secure. “Staff are saying, ‘I almost died in the first wave, I’m good,’” Carrington said. “There is this invincibility that it’s hard for me to offset.” Dr. Mitchell Katz, the chief executive officer of the city’s public hospital system, said last month that about 40% of nurses in the city’s public hospitals remained unvaccinated. But rather than express alarm, he said that he was willing to be patient in the coming months and focus on personal outreach, like one-on-one conversations, to increase the rate. Extra resources did not flood into Harlem Hospital after Cuomo’s criticism, nor did Katz seek to reprimand Carrington. Katz said he was not tracking vaccination rates by hospital because he believed the rate was not a management issue but related to the percentage of Black and brown staff in each institution. “To me, there are very understandable reasons people don’t want to get vaccinated yet,” he said, naming the lack of long-term studies about the COVID vaccines, and the negative experiences many Black and brown New Yorkers have had with doctors. “I find it surprising that so many people are surprised.” Jasmine Travers, an assistant professor at the Rory Meyers College of Nursing at New York University, who studies vaccine hesitancy, said that empathizing with staff reluctance was a good start, but not enough. The goal, she said, should be 70% to 80% uptake, and a determined effort by leadership to get there. “We should not just chalk up a refusal to that person’s own wishes; we also need to look into ourselves and understand how we are approaching it,” she said. “We can’t tiptoe around the subject. It’s one thing to want to be respectful, but we have to interrogate people around how we can better support them. What is the work that needs to be done?” Warren Davis, 54, a transporter at Harlem Hospital, was among those who overcame their concerns, and he made an appointment for a vaccine in late February. Davis believes he had the coronavirus in May but was never tested. He said he was worried about the vaccine’s short-term and long-term side effects. He also heard a variety of conspiracy theories, including that the vaccine was designed to hurt Black people, and for a while, he said, got caught up in them. Then he reconsidered. “A lot of people are receptive to the bull crap they are hearing, the rhetoric people are telling them,” he said. Sharpton said he had heard that conspiracy theory and many others. He advises leaders to take on such ideas directly, he said, because the vaccine is needed to keep people safe. “When you see all these whites lining up to take this vaccine, do you really think they are sacrificing all these people just to kill a few of us?” he said. “When we are the ones that are not getting access?” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Washington Football Team is considering keeping that placeholder name permanently

    "There are a set of folks that have warmed to the Washington Football Team."

  • Scared and hungry: Young boys cross the border alone

    In pitch darkness, on a dirt road in the Rio Grande Valley of south Texas, is where local county deputies found 9-year-old Justin and his 10-year-old friend Joseph, both traveling without their parents to cross the U.S. southern border. Along the way, they joined entire families who also were heading to the U.S. to find refuge, including other unaccompanied minors like 15-year-old Jeffrey, who had been traveling by foot, train and bus for over two months. Nine-year-old Justin also walked most of the way, traveling for more than a month from his home in Honduras.

  • Steve Kerr slams lawmakers for inaction after latest mass shootings in Atlanta, Boulder

    Steve Kerr called out Ted Cruz and other Republicans directly for not taking action after mass shootings in Colorado and Atlanta.

  • Drew Barrymore just launched a gorgeous line of retro-inspired kitchen appliances at Walmart

    And prices start at just $40!

  • March Madness women's Day 3: Get ready for Paige Bueckers vs. Caitlin Clark in Sweet 16

    It's happening. Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers showed out on Tuesday and will face off this weekend.

  • Victims in Colorado grocery store shooting include workers, soon-to-be grandfather

    "My dad represents all things love," the daughter of victim Kevin Mahoney tweeted Tuesday.

  • Mitch McConnell calls voting rights bill a ‘solution in search of a problem’ as GOP mounts ‘despicable’ effort to restrict ballot access

    Republican Senator Mitch McConnell has criticised a sweeping voting rights proposal as a “solution in search of a problem” despite more than 250 proposals in statehouses across the US to restrict ballot access. More follows...

  • Baker who went to Supreme Court to avoid baking wedding cake now being sued over transgender woman’s birthday order

    “The message would be that he agrees that a gender transition is something to be celebrated,” baker’s lawyer argues

  • Man attacks Asian American woman on New York subway as other passengers look on

    Attack comes amid wave of anti-Asian violence during coronavirus pandemic

  • Danny Green, former UNC hoops star, gives $1 million for basketball scholarship

    “If I can help a kid and help the program that means so much to me, why wouldn’t I?”