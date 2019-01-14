Fake News: Why Russia is Probably Not Planning a $10 Billion Bitcoin Buy

Several crypto “news” outlets have gone ham with a story about the Russian government allegedly planning a massive purchase of bitcoin. Russia has made no official announcement to this effect. This reporter first came in contact with the story as it “broke” at The Daily Hodl, a site previously not known to this reporter as a source of fake news. This reporter does not speak Russian and has little clue how the Russian government works. One thing that was certain: there were no official Russian government sources making statements about Russia buying Bitcoin.

Russia to Use Bitcoin as a Hedge Against US Sanctions?

January 6th, economist Vladislav Ginko, who works at the state-funded Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration, posted to Twitter that he believes Russia has no choice besides bitcoin as a hedge against economic losses taken as a result of the US sanctions against Russia.

Chris, I believe sitting here in Moscow, Russia, that the real factor of Bitcoin apotion will be when Russian government I'm working for will start investing almost $470 billion reserves into Bitcoins. I expect that it'll be at least $10 billion in the first quarter of this year. — Vladislav Ginko (@martik) January 6, 2019





Back in mid-December, the Trump administration added several Russians to the list of sanctioned entities which US companies and persons cannot trade with. Ties with Russia have been strained since the US’s entry into the Syrian civil conflict.

The sanctions and listings undertaken today are one part of an aggressive stand against the irresponsible acts directed by the Government of the Russian Federation. Russian intelligence services’ cyber operations continue to seek to undermine democratic elections and delegitimize international organizations. Additionally, it is clear that Russian intelligence operatives used a military grade nerve agent to carry out an assassination attempt inside the borders of our closest ally, a violation of Russia’s obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention.

The same day as the Daily Hodl report went out, a story it cited in Forbes read:

Although Russia is not a big exporter to the U.S., canceled energy and defense contracts in Europe coupled with bans on financing Russia’s key lenders have had an impact on the economy.

The Source Cites Himself

From there, Bitcoinist.com published a story based on the same sources. An Imgur user has created a convenient chart of how this fake news came to be: