Fake nurse lured women on social media, then kidnapped and abused them, feds say

A man posed as a nurse on social media and dating apps to lure at least four women into romantic relationships before kidnapping, assaulting and harassing them, feds say.

Herman Brightman, 30, of New Jersey, was indicted on eight counts, including “kidnapping, interstate travel to commit domestic violence, interstate communication of a threat, cyberstalking, and interstate stalking,” according to a Dec. 11 news release from the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Brightman, who officials said used the aliases “Nazir Griffiths” and “Nazir Luckett,” posted photos and videos of himself on Facebook and Hinge posing as a nurse in the New York City area wearing scrubs, lab coats and fake IDs, officials said.

From January 2022 to September 2023, Brightman lured and abused at least four women under these false pretenses, court documents show.

“Herman Brightman preyed upon woman after woman using the internet to lure these women into meeting and dating him and posing as a nurse or nurse practitioner to gain their trust. He then quickly became physically abusive towards them,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in the news release.

Brightman has been accused of kidnapping a victim and her 2-year-old child at knifepoint; binding, gagging and threatening to “gut” a second victim “like a fish;” physically abusing and stalking a third victim; and assaulting and holding a fourth victim hostage, according to court documents.

Brightman used physical violence, stalking and threats to dissuade victims from contacting police, court records show.

Several of Brightman’s victims were able to escape and contact authorities, according to court records.

Bail documents from Dec. 11 show Brightman was detained and determined to be a flight risk and a danger.

Brightman’s defense attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News on Dec. 12.

Anyone who may have been victimized by Brightman, including under the aliases of “Nazir Griffiths” and “Nazir Luckett,” or any with information is asked to contact the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York at 1-866-874-8900.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

