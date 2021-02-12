Fake officer with gun and badge detained people during ‘traffic stops,’ SC police say

Simone Jasper

A South Carolina man detained people during “traffic stops” — but he was no cop, officials said.

Daniel Wayne Barnett, 38, was wearing a badge and weapon when he falsely claimed to be in law enforcement, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday in a news release.

A Facebook user suspected of being Barnett didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on Friday afternoon. No attorney information was listed for him.

Officials said Barnett used his own car when he “illegally detained citizens on traffic stops.” He is also accused of having a law enforcement badge and a handgun between October and December 2020.

“Investigators allege that at the time of these events, Barnett was not a law enforcement officer,” the Florence County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post.

Barnett was charged with four counts each of impersonating an officer and unlawful carrying of a pistol, according to the post. Officials said he was arrested and brought to the Florence County jail, roughly 65 miles northwest of Myrtle Beach.

Deputies said they were still investigating, and Barnett could face additional charges.

