Fake parking tickets being used to scam tourists, watchdog warns. What to watch for

Drivers said they paid for parking, only to be hit with a hefty ticket.

It’s just the latest ruse scammers are using to get to your pockets and personal information, according to the Better Business Bureau. These days, the consumer watchdog group said fraudsters have turned to high-tech printers to create official-looking citations.

Travelers with out-of-state license plates are particularly vulnerable because they may not be familiar with local parking laws, the BBB said. But anyone can fall victim to a phony ticket.

Drivers are typically prompted to pay the ticket online or by PayPal. In other cases, people are asked to scan a QR code that leads to a fraudulent payment website.

“If you follow the instructions, you’ll end up paying a fine you don’t owe,” experts said. “Also, your personal information will now be in the hands of scammers.”

An accused fraudster, 19, was arrested after police accused him of issuing bogus parking tickets near a beach in Santa Cruz, California, McClatchy News reported. One of the tickets charged $42 for an alleged meter violation, according to police.

A Florida driver recalled his experience on the BBB’s ScamTracker: “My family and I parked in a parking lot for 1 hour to have brunch before getting on a cruise. We paid $20 for parking at the meter. Several weeks later, I received a bill ... for $67.68, then later for $110.75.”

The driver reported losing more than $100.

The scam can take on many forms with some drivers being emailed a “pending” parking violation that must be paid — or face “dire consequences,” the BBB said.

So what’s the best way to spot a phony ticket? Experts recommend:

Familiarizing yourself with available parking and parking laws when traveling

Double check the citation and who the payment should be made out to

Pay tickets by credit, not debit, when possible

