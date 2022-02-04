🌱 Fake Parking Tickets + Local Olympian Quarantined + BHM Ideas

Good morning, neighbors! Kathy Cioffi here with the Saturday copy of theAtlanta Daily.

Here are the top stories in Atlanta today:

Drivers beware: Fake parking tickets are showing up on cars, compliments of scammers who hope drivers just pay the fine without reading the fine print. Bogus parking tickets with a QR code are being placed by scammers on cars around Atlanta, particularly in Buckhead. These fake tickets never have an exact location of where you parked, whereas real parking tickets do, along with the car's license plate number. The QR code on the fakes sends you to atlcitations.com and asks for personal information and billing information, but the website is a scam, too. Atlanta police are working with the Atlanta Department of Transportation to determine who is responsible for the scam. (WSB Atlanta) Team USA's Elana Meyers Taylor is still hoping to compete in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics despite testing positive for COVID-19 two days after entering China. The 37-year-old bobsledder and Smyrna resident is one of eight U.S. Olympic delegates - out of 224 - to test positive since athletes began arriving in China for the Winter Games, ABC News reported. Meyers Taylor is currently being quarantined away from her entire team as well as her husband Nic Taylor (an alternate for the men's bobsled team) and son Nico, who traveled to Beijing with her under exceptions for breastfeeding mothers. All three tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in China, but are required to quarantine separately. In order to compete, Meyers Taylor will need to test negative twice, 24 hours apart. Since the women's monobob competition is not until Feb. 13, there is a chance she'll still be able to participate. (People.com) If you're interested in observing Black History Month, you've come to the right city. Not only did Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., perhaps the most recognizable figure in the civil rights movement, find his start in Atlanta, the city has also played a vital role in the careers of many other pioneers in Black history, including activist Stacey Abrams, writer and activist James Weldon Johnson, Southern Poverty Law Center co-founder Julian Bond, author Alice Walker and filmmaker Spike Lee. Naturally, in a city steeped in so much rich cultural history, there are attractions, landmarks and events galore to take in throughout the month of February. (Free: DiscoverAtlanta.com; Subscription: The Atlanta Journal Constitution) A man suspected of being a Peeping Tom in Midtown Atlanta has been arrested. On Jan. 7, Atlanta Police were called to the 700 block of Penn Avenue by a resident reporting a Peeping Tom she had seen exposing himself while looking through one of her home's windows. She provided video footage of the man and, after an investigation, officers identified a suspect and secured a warrant for his arrest.The suspect, identified as 43-year-old Anthony Burgess, was apprehended after he was seen walking along Ponce De Leon Avenue around 3 a.m. Thursday.He is now in custody at the Fulton County Jail. Investigators believe a second suspect is involved in similar activity around the Midtown area and are working to identify him. If you have any information that could help in this investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department. (FOX 5 Atlanta) As it gears up for the biggest sporting event of the year, the global production company behind the Super Bowl's halftime stage is preparing to open a location in Atlanta. After watching some of its client base relocate projects from Los Angeles to Georgia, All Access, a worldwide leader in sets and staging, is now following suit by expanding its presence with an Atlanta location to better serve its television, film and entertainment clients. “With the continuous growth of TV and film markets in Atlanta, opening an operation in this region was a natural path for us,” said All Access vice president Robert Achlimbari. The new Atlanta location joins All Access's other offices in New York, Los Angeles and London. (metroatlantaceo.com)

Today in Atlanta:

Fernbank Museum's Newest Special Exhibition, "Knights in Armor" Showcase , through May 15. (10:00 AM)

6th Annual Strides for Survivors Breast Cancer Walk at The Galloway School (10:30 AM)

Atlanta Winter Beer Festival at Atlantic Station (1:00 PM)

Atlanta Oyster Festival at Park Tavern (2:00 PM)

Special Guest Writers at Children's Museum of Atlanta (3:00 PM)

From my notebook:

All Cooper wants is someone to love, says the Atlanta Humane Society! While he doesn't let his special needs get him down, we know he'd be happiest with a family of his own. Cooper was born with one kidney and it isn't working perfectly. He manages this through a special food, seeing the vet regularly, and rocking adorable belly bands. In his everyday life, Cooper walks well on a leash and enjoys being around other dogs and cats!Cooper truly doesn't know he's different and is ready to meet someone that thinks he's perfect the way he is. Could that be you? To learn more about Cooper, please visit: atlantahumane.org/cooper (Facebook)

On your next visit to the Atlanta Botanical Garden, take time to see our very own Tiny Doors ATL. This installation, complete with hand-crafted magnolia details, is quickly becoming a guest favorite! 🚪 (Facebook)

It’s that *time* again. The 2022 Winter Olympics are happening now through February 20 in Beijing. Relive the magic of the Centennial Games and get into the Olympic spirit by exploring Atlanta 96: Shaping an Olympic and Paralympic City at the Atlanta History Center. (Facebook)

Central Atlanta Progress is now hiring for multiple full-time positions: Director of Finance, Director of Communications, and Research & Impact Project Manager. Interested in joining our team? Visit atlantadowntown.com/work-with-us to learn more about these roles and how to apply! (Facebook)

The City of Atlanta Police Department invites you to share your thoughts on public safety and police reform at the survey link below. Your feedback is very important to us and will guide the City’s work in these areas moving forward! Link to Public Survey: https://bit.ly/3Ht561t(Facebook)

Events:

Announcements:

The NFMG Spring 2022 Gardening Lecture Series begins February 6 (Details)

