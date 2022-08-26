Fake phone call triggers large law enforcement response in Shingletown

Authorities are investigating a bogus report of a deadly shooting in the Shingletown area Thursday afternoon that prompted law enforcement to issue a shelter-in-place order to residents, the Shasta County Sheriff's Office said.

The home in the 28000 block of Alpine Way was the target of a “swatting” phone call that came from a person who lives out of the country, investigators said.

The fake phone calls, commonly known as “swatting,” come from individuals who are attempting to trigger a large and immediate police response.

The practice gained national attention this week when multiple media outlets reported that Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has twice been targeted by swatters.

NBC News said on Thursday police responded to the home of Greene for a second false shooting report in as many days.

"The Rome (Georgia) Police Department in northwest Georgia said in a statement that officers responded to a 911 call at 1:03 a.m. claiming an individual was shot multiple times at Greene’s house," The Hill reported.

Greene told police there was not a problem and the call was determined to be false.

Meanwhile, just before 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Shasta County emergency dispatchers received a call from a man who said he followed a woman into her residence on Alpine Way and he shot and killed her, the sheriff’s office said.

The caller also stated that he was inside the house with an “AR-15” type rifle and was waiting for law enforcement to respond so he could start a “gunfight,” the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff’s deputies and the California Highway Patrol responded. Residents in the area of Alpine Way were told to shelter in place.

Deputies spoke to numerous neighbors and finally determined that the phone call was a hoax.

Investigators also were able to determine that the crank call came from a man who lived out of the country, the sheriff’s office said.

"Individuals who report or cause any report to be made to law enforcement that an emergency exists, knowing that the report is false can, be charged with a misdemeanor or felony crime," the Shasta County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 530-245-6000.

