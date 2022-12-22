Fake police officer on run after entering home and shooting man and boy, DC cops say

A man impersonating a police officer shot two people in a Washington, D.C., home before fleeing, police said.

On Dec. 20, the man, wearing a police vest with a badge slung over it, approached a home on Clay Street in northeast Washington, D.C., according to a police press release and accompanying photos.

The man, who also wore a black face mask, was “representing himself as a police officer” and allowed into the residential building, police said.

Once inside, he briefly spoke to a man and boy before pulling out a handgun and shooting them both, police said. He then left the scene.

The man, dressed in all black, left the scene in a four-door, dark-colored vehicle.

Following a report of a shooting, first responders arrived on the scene and transported both the boy and man to nearby hospitals to be treated for “serious injuries,” police said.

Nearby surveillance cameras captured footage of the suspect leaving in his car, which appears to be a dark-colored sedan, photos show. He wore a gray hat that says “POSITIVE” across the back.

He is still on the loose and city officials urge anyone who can identify him or his vehicle to call police at (202) 727-9099.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

There have been 1,361 assaults committed with dangerous weapons in Washington, D.C., in 2022 so far, marking a 17% decrease from a year earlier, according to the Metropolitan Police Department statistics.

