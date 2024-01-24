Fake police steal from blind woman on Christmas Eve, leaving her with only $15
In Murfreesboro, criminals not only impersonated police officers but also robbed a blind woman, leaving her with a mere $15.
Aniai, a startup that has built a burger-grilling robot, Alpha Grill, said today it has raised $12 million, bringing its total raise to $15 million. The money will go toward launching its first manufacturing facility, Factory One, in South Korea. "Burger chains hire six to eight kitchen staff per shift to grill burgers," Aniai CEO Gunpil Hwang said.
Thanks to this sale on Chemical Guys car wash products, now is a great time to pick up some car wash gear at a discount. Here are 6 of our favorite deals.
Death Stranding finally has a firm release date for select iPhone, iPad and Mac models. It's coming to Apple devices on January 30.
After Roe v. Wade was overturned, women of reproductive age living in states with abortion trigger laws saw an increase in anxiety and depression, according to a new study.
Meta's Oversight Board has raised concerns over the company's ability to effectively moderate hate speech with its automated systems.
Early-stage startups working on artificial intelligence, clean technology and B2B software now have another chunk of capital to go after. Fisher is the former senior vice president and chief strategy officer of Xerox and former founder and managing partner of Xerox Ventures, a firm started in 2021.
Thanks to Joel Embiid, Monday night was the first time since 1978 that there were a pair of 60-point performances in the league on the same day.
Nine months after previous criminal charges against Baldwin were dismissed, the actor was indicted by a New Mexico grand jury on a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Halyna Hutchins. We look at how he can be recharged and what legal experts think of the prosecution's case.
The FDA has provided clearance for a medical device called Osteoboost, a vibrating belt that improves bone density in patients with osteopenia.
South Carolina is solidly the top team in the country and the only undefeated team still standing. After that, it's anyone's ballgame.
Apple currently produces just two lines of MacBooks, the Air and the Pro -- but there's plenty of variation within just those two options. Here are our top picks based on our testing.
The stories you need to start your day: A Uvalde school shooting report, a government shutdown averted and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter
The mass layoff raises questions about the future of Sports Illustrated.
Reviewers say the 'winner of a shoe' left them pain-free after a day on their feet.
Elizabeth Arden, SkinMedica and more: Shop Dr. Dendy Engelman’s top picks.
Investment firms and funding organizations are being struck with complaints, and in some cases, federal lawsuits, over the constitutionality of financially supporting BIPOC (Black, indigenous, and other people of color) entrepreneurs. Most recently, the American Alliance for Equal Rights — a conservative activist organization that opposes affirmative action — initiated a lawsuit against the Fearless Fund, which awards $20,000 Strivers Grants to Black women entrepreneurs. The suit claims that the Fearless Fund violates the Civil Rights Act's prohibition of racial discrimination in business contracts because other races aren't being considered for venture funding.
In today's edition: Why the Divisional Round makes for one of the best sports weekends, the most dangerous ski race, the Celtics’ quest for perfection, and more.
Here's how to watch this weekend's PPV fight, UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis.
The Naismith and Wooden award watch list nominee scored a game-high 31 points Thursday night.