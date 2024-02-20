Fake police TikTok comedy videos lead to real charge for Santa Fe man

Feb. 19—Tens of thousands of people visited a popular New Mexico comedy TikTok account in recent weeks to view videos of a man in a police uniform performing skits and rapping about "boostin' Hyundais" and "sellin' bloos."

Hundreds of TikTok users commented on the videos, leaving laughter and fire emojis.

New Mexico State Police, however, were not laughing.

They recognized the uniform as one of theirs.

After questioning the man they believe to be behind the videos, state police officers filed a petty misdemeanor charge against Aldin Hamdy, 29, of Santa Fe. Hamdy is suspected of "unauthorized wearing of a uniform or badge," according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

Hamdy could not be reached for comment.

The three TikTok videos that appear to show Hamdy in a state police uniform were shared between Feb. 7 and Feb. 13 on a TikTok account with the handle @get.the.stick, which has amassed more than 100,000 followers and features short comedy videos about New Mexico life.

Two of the videos were created using a digital filter that makes Hamdy appear older, state police allege in a statement of probable cause. The videos include captions describing the character as "Officer Jueves Sena."

"Give me like 50 bucks and I'll get your jito out of the bote," the character says in one of the videos, using Spanish slang for "jail."

A caption on another video says, "Jueves Sena became a public servant to help the homies." The uniformed character gives "five reasons to be a state police officer in Nuevo Mexico." Among them: "free blues from the evidence room" and "so you can sneak in burner phones to your homies at the [Metropolitan Detention Center]." The term "blues" is commonly used in reference to fentanyl pills.

In another video, a younger-looking man wears the uniform as he dances and sings along to a hip-hop track.

"The male is rapping and singing about 'boosting' Hyundais and key fobs for Kias, selling 'blues' and 'chiva,' both terms for Fentanyl and Heroin," state police wrote in the statement of probable cause against Hamdy.

State police intelligence analysts identified the man in the video as Hamdy, the statement says, and officers arrived at his residence Feb. 13 to ask about the videos.

"I was given information about an individual whom was making videos nefarious in nature while wearing a New Mexico State Police uniform and referring to himself as an officer of NMSP as 'Officer Sena,' " an officer wrote.

Hamdy told police he was "goofing off" when he made the videos, according to the statement.

He had been helping a friend at La Unica Dry Cleaners in Santa Fe, he told police, the statement says, adding he donned the uniform and filmed the videos at the shop.

Officers confirmed a state police officer had dropped off his uniform at La Unica to be cleaned, according to the statement.

An officer explained to Hamdy the videos were "upsetting" to the agency because the officers "are prideful about our uniform, and none of the things said or portrayed in his videos align with NMSP's policies or values," the statement says.

It adds, "Aldin stated he would be removing the videos, and stated he knew it was disrespectful."

Still, the videos remained on the social media site as of Monday.

A man who described himself as a producer for the Get the Stick TikTok account indicated in a phone interview Monday the group has more unreleased videos of the performer in the police uniform and has considered posting them.

The man, who declined to give his name, had answered an email sent to an address provided on the TikTok account.

"It really surprised us that they had time to go to his house and question him about why he did a video skit with the uniform," the man said in the interview. "We were flabbergasted and a little confused about why a little TikTok comedy video would create such a stir for a department that we, quite frankly, thought had much better things to do."

There is "no question" about whether the person in the videos is pretending to be a real police officer, he said, adding, "It's obviously comedy."

The group members consulted two attorneys, who advised them to keep the videos up, he said.

An arraignment for Hamdy is scheduled March 4.