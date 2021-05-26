Fake property evaluations and pressuring officials to 'find' votes: All the evidence piling up in the criminal probes of Trump

  • trump troubled
  • Brad Raffensperger
  • GettyImages donald trump
  • Giuliani Trump
1 / 5

Fake property evaluations and pressuring officials to 'find' votes: All the evidence piling up in the criminal probes of Trump

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jacob Shamsian
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
trump troubled
Donald Trump in September. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

  • Investigations into Donald Trump's finances and conduct in office may soon result in criminal charges.

  • New York prosecutors are investigating his taxes, and Georgia prosecutors his election influence.

  • Trump also faces legal risks from the January 6 Capitol riot and Rudy Giuliani's Ukraine meddling.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Criminal probes into former President Donald Trump are heating up. The signs are everywhere.

Prosecutors from New York to Georgia are scrutinizing Trump's conduct before he took office, as well as actions he took as president.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. empaneled a grand jury that will reportedly be used for an investigation into whether Trump fudged his personal and company finances. The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James said its own investigation is now criminal in nature, and that it's joining forces with Vance.

Trump reportedly faces two more grand jury investigations into whether he illegally pressured Georgia officials to rig the 2020 election results.

In addition, criminal investigations are underway into the insurrection at the US Capitol and Rudy Giuliani's efforts in Ukraine to dig up dirt on Trump's 2020 presidential election rival, Joe Biden. Both present potential legal risks for Trump, although there's no evidence those prosecutors are currently targeting him.

Trump has dismissed all allegations against him - in the criminal probes as well as a litany of civil ones - as politically motivated.

Here's a rundown of the evidence that's been made public in each case so far, as well as clues to where the prosecution is headed.

Watch: The rise and fall of Donald Trump's $365 million airline

Fudging finances

What did Trump do?

According to former Trump Organization executive Michael Cohen, the Trump Organization has maintained two sets of books when it comes to the company's finances. One depicts a rosy financial portrait, with inflated property valuations, for favorable loan and insurance rates; another shows great debts and low property valuations, Cohen has said, in order to pay little or nothing in taxes.

Prosecutors in the Manhattan District Attorney's Office and New York state Attorney General's office appear to be examining whether Trump, the Trump Organization, or company executives broke state tax laws by misrepresenting the company's finances. The offices are working with each other, and the precise scope of each investigation remains unclear - for example, Vance also may be examining whether Trump broke campaign finance laws when he asked Cohen to pay porn star Stormy Daniels with Trump Organization funds to keep quiet about their alleged affair.

Jennifer Weisselberg, a cooperating witness in both investigations, has told Insider that Trump kept a grip on his executives' lives by giving them elaborate perks, like paying for apartments and their kids' tuition, to ensure their loyalty. Those perks also may have run afoul of tax laws.

What have prosecutors done so far?

On Tuesday, the Washington Post reported that Vance's office has empaneled a grand jury that will hear evidence and weigh charges for its investigation. The news followed an announcement from James's office that its own investigation was criminal in nature.

Vance's office has also secured landmark Supreme Court victories that gave it access to reams of financial documents, including tax returns.

Other recent moves from New York prosecutors appear to be focused on "flipping" Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer and personal bookkeeper of the Trump family. Weisselberg and his family members are being scrutinized in the probe, Jennifer Weisselberg, who is his former daughter-in-law, told Insider.

As the most knowledgeable person about Trump's finances, Allen Weisselberg could guide prosecutors and a jury through the documents in Vance's possession if he cooperates.

Pressuring officials to manipulate election results

What did Trump do?

On January 2, two months after Trump already lost the 2020 presidential election, including the electoral college votes in Georgia, Trump called Brad Raffensperger, the state's top election official.

In the call, Trump falsely said he was the true winner of the election, that thousands of dead people voted, and spouted various other conspiracy theories about how the election was conducted. Trump told Raffensperger to "look very carefully" at shredded ballots, something that did not happen, said he wanted to "find 11,780 votes" and that Raffensperger should "work out on these numbers" and "come to a resolution."

Brad Raffensperger
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

In a separate phone call in December with Frances Watson, the lead elections investigator in Raffensperger's office, Trump also leveled false accusations about Georgia's election process and told her that "When the right answer comes out, you'll be praised."

What have prosecutors done so far?

Fanni Willis, the district attorney in Fulton County, which includes Atlanta, is examining whether Trump's calls amounted to an illegal attempt to manipulate election results.

In a letter to state election officials, Willis said her investigation will assess "potential violations of Georgia election law prohibiting the solicitation of election fraud, the making of false statements to state and local government bodies, conspiracy, racketeering, violation of oath of office, and any involvement in violence of threats related to the election's administration."

In April, a local Fox affiliate reported that Willis was seeking subpoenas for her investigation through a grand jury.

Raffensperger is also conducting a separate, administrative investigation into Trump's attempts to influence the election results in his state.

Telling supporters to 'fight like hell' ahead of the Capitol riot

What did Trump do?

Ahead of the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, Trump held a rally where he urged his supporters to "fight like hell" and "show strength" in reaction to members of Congress certifying the 2020 election results.

He told his supporters they were "allowed to go by very different rules" based on the false premise that the election was rigged.

GettyImages donald trump
President Donald Trump greets the crowd at the "Stop The Steal" Rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Trump's speech led to his second impeachment in the House of Representatives, but 57 US senators voted to convict him, short of the two-thirds majority threshold needed.

What have prosecutors done so far?

Federal prosecutors already have arrested and charged more than 400 people they allege were involved in the riot.

Washington, DC Attorney General Karl Racine said his office was examining whether Trump could be charged with a misdemeanor for allegedly encouraging violence.

Legal experts say chances of success for such charges are unlikely, however.

Federal prosecutors in DC haven't ruled out prosecuting Trump for his speech, but there's been no evidence of an active investigation into his conduct.

Seeking to influence US policy from Ukraine

What did Trump do?

In 2018, Rudy Giuliani, then serving as Trump's personal lawyer, trekked around Ukraine in a failed attempt to dig up dirt about now-President Joe Biden.

Part of his efforts involved the ouster of Marie Yovanovitch, the US's former ambassador to Ukraine, who Giuliani appeared to believe stood in the way of Ukraine launching an investigation into Biden ahead of the 2020 election.

Trump's own related efforts to get Ukraine to investigate Biden ahead of the 2020 election - including a call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky - led to his first impeachment, where the Republican-controlled Senate acquitted him.

At the time, Trump denied all wrongdoing regarding his attempts to pressure Ukraine's president into investigating Biden.

Giuliani Trump
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump in September. Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan are investigating Giuliani's conduct and have seized electronic communications from him. They may be examining whether his Ukraine meddling was done at Trump's behest, though there's no public indication that Trump himself is a subject of the probe.

What have prosecutors done so far?

The investigation into Giuliani stems from a separate case regarding two of his associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who prosecutors say participated in illegal election finance schemes and tried to influence US-Ukraine relations.

In April, FBI agents raided Giuliani's apartment and office and served a search warrant at the home of Victoria Toensing, another lawyer and Trump ally.

The exact scope of the investigation remains unclear, but prosecutors appear to be looking into whether Giuliani's meddling in Ukraine amounts to a violation of foreign lobbying laws.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Watch: Watch the implosion of Trump's failed casino in Atlantic City

Recommended Stories

  • Manhattan DA convenes grand jury to hear evidence, potential charges in Trump criminal probe

    Manhattan prosecutors in the Trump Organization criminal investigation have convened a grand jury to hear evidence and potential charges. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman discusses the impact this grand jury could have for the former President and other Trump Organization executives.

  • A tech company hired to run the hand recount of 2 million ballots in Arizona backed out: 'They didn't want to come back'

    Arizona's GOP-led Senate commissioned an audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County amid claims of stolen votes. It has been heavily ridiculed.

  • More than 200 injured in Malaysian train crash

    Videos on social media showed injured passengers lying in the train carriage and on the platform awaiting medical assistance.The incident occurred at around 8.45 p.m. (1245 GMT) when one of the trains, which was empty after being repaired, collided head-on with another train carrying 213 passengers travelling in the opposite direction on the same track, district police chief Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said.The crash occurred in a section of tunnel about 100 metres (330 feet) away from the KLCC station outside the Petronas towers.Prasarana Malaysia Berhad, the operator of the metro system, said in a statement on Tuesday (May 25) that service would operate at a reduced frequency following the accident, as well as amid new lockdown restrictions that came into effect on the same day.

  • Expert panel says pregnant people should be offered exercise and diet programs to avoid gaining too much weight

    The US Preventive Services Task Force says clinicians should coach pregnant people on healthy weight gain. The report could perpetuate fatphobia.

  • George Floyd’s brother meets with Biden and Harris, pushes for passage of policing bill

    After meeting with President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House, Philonise Floyd pushed for passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, named after his brother, who was killed one year ago today by a Minneapolis police officer.

  • Biden's Education Dept. is tackling the big problems with student-loan forgiveness programs but it will take a while

    Many of the programs to forgive student debt are riddled with flaws but new Education Department regulations will only come after a lengthy review.

  • Sidney Powell says Dominion's $1.3 billion lawsuit unfairly singles her out from everyone who pushed election falsehoods

    Dominion sent legal threats to more than 150 people who pushed election conspiracy theories, and the company has said it's planning more lawsuits.

  • The Talk - Jerry O'Connell on Wil Wheaton's Pain During 'Stand By Me'

    Wil Wheaton recently said his tumultuous childhood with parents inspired his role as Gordie in "Stand By Me." Co-star and guest co-host Jerry O'Connell reacts. "I love Wil. He's a great friend of mine. We've obviously been friends for 35 years now. That film was 35 years ago. I had no idea he was feeling this when we were doing this film and I think what should be said is, you have no idea, not even co-workers, just people close to you, you have no idea what is going on with someone. So, if you sense anything is amiss, anything weird, it costs you nothing to go up to them and say, 'Hey is everything ok? Is anything going on? Do you want someone to talk to? I just think even saying that I think reaches a hand out to someone. I have great memories from doing this film." He adds, "When people get older they deal with the ramification of that. But I wish I was older back then so I could have said, 'Hey Wil, hey man is anything [wrong]?' But I do love Wil and he's doing great. He does a lot for Paramount+, for Star Trek, he's doing great."

  • Three-year-old girl impaled in own back garden by stray arrow fired by neighbour

    The man, identified as Ryan Archer, was later arrested and charged with second-degree assault

  • Rand Paul blamed pop star Richard Marx for threatening package. Marx's reply was right there waiting for Stephen Colbert.

    A suspicious package containing white powder and, reportedly, a death threat arrived at Sen. Rand Paul's (R-Ky.) house on Monday. That isn't funny. Threatening anybody, much less a U.S. senator, is serious, even if tests showed that the powdery substance "is not dangerous," as the Capitol Police said Tuesday evening, and "non-toxic," as Kentucky's Warren County Sheriff's Office confirmed separately. But Paul's response, blaming the threat on '80s pop star Richard Marx, is kind of humorous. On Sunday, Marx tweeted, "If I ever meet Rand Paul's neighbor I'm going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume." Paul's neighbor Rene Boucher tackled the senator in 2017, breaking six of his ribs, and spent 30 days in federal prison for the assault. Marx was responding to Paul saying he won't get vaccinated against COVID-19. "As a repeated target of violence, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to encourage violence against me and my family," Paul tweeted Monday night. "Just this weekend Richard Marx called for violence against me and now we receive this powder filled letter." Twitter said Tuesday that Marx's tweet "was in violation of our glorification of violence policy," and it was taken down. Marx did push back, tweeting that Paul's refusal to get vaccinated is much more dangerous than "a wisecrack about Rand Paul's neighbor." But The Late Show also responded to Paul on Marx's behalf, repurposing his 1989 ballad "Right Here Waiting." Marx also played along, interrupting Stephen Colbert's monologue to play-act being evil, but mostly to promote his various projects. .@richardmarx breaks into our broadcast to address Sen. Rand Paul. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/bXvzY04qug — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) May 26, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe Fog of Trump is liftingBiden says he underestimated Trump's ability to spread 'the big lie'Biden needs some braggadocio

  • Champions League Final | Manchester City Vs. Chelsea: What You Need To Know

    The 2021 UEFA Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City will be played May 29 in Portugal.

  • ACLU, Planned Parenthood file lawsuit over Arkansas' near-total abortion ban

    Abortion rights groups on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against Arkansas' near-total ban on abortion.Why it matters: The ban is part of conservatives' campaign to force the Supreme Court to revisit Roe v. Wade. Arkansas is one of 14 states where legislators introduced near-total abortion bans this year, according to AP.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Supreme Court has agreed to hear a challenge to a Mississippi law that bans nearly all abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy.The state of play: The American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood are asking a federal judge to strike down the law, which is set to take effect July 28.The new law bars all abortions except those necessary for protecting the pregnant person's life. What they're saying: "Absent an order from this Court, plaintiffs will be forced to turn away patients seeking abortion care as of that date," the lawsuit states, per AP. "This will inflict immediate and irreparable harm upon plaintiffs’ patients by blatantly violating their constitutional rights under the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, threatening their health and well-being, and forcing them to continue their pregnancies against their will."Worth noting: Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) expressed concerns about the legislation's lack of exceptions for rape and incest, but said he signed it because of "overwhelming legislative support" and his "sincere and long-held pro-life convictions."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Hong Kongers are using blockchain archives to fight government censorship

    LikeCoin, a decentralized publishing framework, can help preserve large troves of content and protect them from censorship and erasure.

  • Money-Market Funds Are Turning to the Fed to Fend Off Losses

    One Fed money-market facility has seen the most use in years this week. It pays a 0% rate on the cash funds leave there.

  • Trump offered campaign cash to squash New England Patriots ‘Spygate’ scandal, senator’s son says

    ‘If you laid off the Patriots, there’d be a lot of money in Palm Beach,’ former president allegedly told Senator Arlen Specter

  • 18 End of the World Movies Just, You Know, in Case

    Every time someone tries a snarky "if it's called global warming then why is it so cold right now" on me, I tell them to watch this movie. Yes, there are romantic comedies set during apocalypses. No spoilers, but this off-beat Disney movie explores our obsession with dystopian fiction and end of the world stories in a really interesting way.

  • Charlotte Hornets select Corey Kispert in 2021 DraftExpress NBA mock draft

    In DraftExperss' newest mock draft, the Charlotte Hornets selected Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert.

  • Congo orders partial evacuation of eruption-hit Goma

    GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) -Thousands of people fled the Congolese city of Goma any way they could on Thursday after officials said magma under the city could cause a second volcanic eruption and ordered parts of the city to evacuate. More than 20,000 people are homeless and 40 still missing following Saturday evening's eruption, which sent rivers of lava flowing toward Goma, killing at least 31 and destroying more than 3,000 homes, according to the United Nations. The lava from Mount Nyiragongo stopped just 300 metres short of Goma airport, the main hub for aid operations in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

  • Lauren Boebert mocked for declaring ‘My pronoun is Patriot’ – which is not a pronoun

    ‘I’m guessing you were not very good at Mad Libs,’ one Twitter user replies

  • Trump biographer says CFO will flip on former president if threatened with prison as grand jury convened

    ‘Investigators have clearly been pressuring him and his family members legally,’ Tim O’Brien says of Allen Weisselberg