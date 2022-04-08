Fake rideshare driver accused of raping woman he picked up at Miami airport

A Florida man accused of posing as a rideshare driver so he could prey on unsuspecting passengers has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman he picked up at a Miami airport last month.

Fernando Avila Hernandez was behind bars Friday at the Broward County Jail for two counts of sexual battery on a victim 18 years or older and one count of touch or strike battery, according to jail records. He was taken into custody on Wednesday and ordered held on bond totaling $135,000.

The 28-year-old suspect was allegedly soliciting passengers as a rideshare driver on March 29 when he spotted the victim outside the Miami International Airport, according to an arrest affidavit. She had just arrived from Salt Lake City and was trying to hail a cab to a hotel in Miramar, CBS4 reported. Authorities said she was in the area for an immigration hearing.

The woman, who is originally from Colombia, got into the back of Avila Hernandez’s SUV and they drove off from the airport. At one point during the ride, he asked her to get into the front seat to help with directions.

The request was not initially a red flag for the woman, who noted rideshares are illegal in Colombia and that it’s not uncommon for passengers to sit up front “so as to not alert authorities,” according to the affidavit.

She started to grow concerned however, when Avila Hernandez called her pretty and offered several times to take her back to his home, she said. Her attorney noted she repeatedly turned him down and requested that he take her to the hotel.

When they arrived their destination, the woman offered to pay with a debit card, but the phony driver said he would only accept cash and that she could pay in another way, NBC South Florida reported. Avila Hernandez then allegedly offered her $500 for sex, but she declined, telling him that she was not a prostitute.

He then drove past the hotel and entered a shopping plaza, where he parked behind a restaurant and sexually assaulted her, according to the the affidavit.

Afterward, he dropped her off at the hotel.

“Let’s be clear, the victim did not want this to happen,” Miramar Police Spokeswoman Tania Rue said. “She told the suspect, the arrestee, on numerous occasions, no, take me to my hotel, take me to my hotel.”

During an initial court appearance on Thursday, Bijan Sebastian Parwaresch, an attorney for Avila Hernandez, argued as an undocumented immigrant, she had motive to lie about rape.

“We’re highly objecting to the notion of an unconsensual sexual encounter,” Parwaresch noted.

Uber has said that Avila Hernandez did not have access to its platform at the time of the incident and had not taken a trip via the app since April 2021.