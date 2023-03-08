Fake shooting threat in Frankfort puts schools in 'secure' mode

Mar. 7—FRANKFORT — An alleged shooting at a Frankfort home turned out to be a false alarm, according to the Benzie County Sheriff's Office.

On Tuesday morning at approximately 9:30 a.m., Sheriff Kyle Rosa said his deputies assisted the Frankfort Police Department after a shooting was reported.

When they arrived, the homeowner was not aware that any report had been made. Deputies determined that no shooting had taken place, and there was no danger to the public, Rosa said in a press statement.

While officers were on the scene, Frankfort schools went into "secure mode," until the incident was resolved, according to law enforcement.

The sheriff's office believes that the false report could be the result of "swatting," which is when someone makes a false claim to bring police and emergency services to a particular area.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Rosa said they were working to identify who made the false report.