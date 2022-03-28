Fake signatures, drug addicts, homeless part of SC woman’s conspiracy, attorney says

A South Carolina woman was sentenced to more than a decade behind bars after pleading guilty for her part in a drug conspiracy, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The scam that sent Keowsha Golden to federal prison involved prescription pads, faked signatures, and taking advantage of drug addicts and the homeless, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

The 36-year-old Greenville resident obtained prescription paper and forged physician information to write prescriptions for 30 milligram oxycodone tablets, according to the release. Information about how Golden got the prescription pads, and the doctors she pretended to be to get the opioids, was not available.

Once she had the phony documents, Golden used drug addicts and the homeless to get the oxycodone prescriptions filled, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. The prescriptions were passed at various pharmacies in the Upstate region of South Carolina and in western North Carolina, according to the release.

Golden provided the prescription passers with the money to pick up the drugs, as well as fraudulent identification documents, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Golden sold the bottles of oxycodone tablets at the wholesale rate of $2,800 to $3,500 per bottle, according to the release.

There was no word how law enforcement officers first connected Golden to the scam.

But during a search of her home, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said law enforcement officers seized Golden’s personal telephone and laptop — which revealed fraudulent prescription templates, physician information, and copies of driver’s licenses used by prescription passers at various pharmacies.

Members of the Drug Enforcement Administration, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Laurens Police Department, and Greenville Police Department participated in the investigation.

After pleading guilty, Golden was sentenced to 130 months imprisonment, to be followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision, according to the release. There is no parole in the federal system.

This was not Golden’s first run in with law enforcement officers.

Golden has a lengthy criminal record dating back to 2004, in both Greenville and Anderson counties, and has been convicted on charges of obtaining a signature under false pretenses, multiple counts of passing fraudulent checks, multiple counts of financial identity fraud, multiple counts of drug possession, shoplifting, malicious injury to animals or personal property, trespassing, and neglect, among other offenses, court records show.

In a similar incident in September 2012, Golden was pregnant when she was arrested for getting a prescription filled with forged documents at a pharmacy in Anderson County, WYFF reported. In March 2014, she pleaded guilty to a drug possession charge from the arrest, Anderson County court records show.