Fake Super Bowl rings, Clemson and USC sports memorabilia found in SC shop, authorities say

A trove of fake sports memorabilia has been seized from an Anderson store in a joint law enforcement operation involving federal, state and local agencies.

If authentic, the merchandise would be worth more that $15 million.

Kirk’s Collectibles in the Anderson Mall was identified by South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond as the seller. He said no arrests have been made.

Among the items seized were dozens of counterfeit Super Bowl rings, championship rings for the National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League, and the National Collegiate Athletic Association, Hammond said.

Several rings and other items bearing the logos of Clemson University and the University of South Carolina were also seized.

“The sale of counterfeit goods is not a victimless crime,” Hammond in a news release. “In addition to causing billions in damage to the nation’s economy each year, trafficking in counterfeit funds organized crime and terrorism.”

He cited a 2021 Commission on the Theft of American Intellectual Property as saying more than 45 million people work in the United States in intellectual property-intensive industries.

“Counterfeit enforcement is central to resolving broader trade, security and foreign policy issues with China, where the most intellectual property theft originates,” the news release said.

“Whether it’s a fan losing their hard-earned money on a fake item they were led to believe was authentic, or small businesses losing vital sales, intellectual property theft is a real crime with real victims and real financial impacts,” said Ronnie Martinez, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Charlotte, which covers North and South Carolina. “I would like to thank the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security.”

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office also took part in the investigation.

If you think you bought counterfeit merchandise email investigations@sos.sc.gov, or Homeland Security Investigations ICE Tip Form.”