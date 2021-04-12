Fake Tampa immigration attorney sentenced to more than 20 years in federal prison

Juan Carlos Chavez, Tampa Bay Times
·1 min read

TAMPA - A man who portrayed himself as an attorney, pastor, accountant and former immigration official while stealing money from undocumented immigrants was sentenced Monday to 20 years and 9 months in federal prison.

Elvis Harold Reyes, 56, of Brandon, had pleaded guilty four months ago to charges of mail fraud and aggravated identity theft in connection with a scheme that affected dozens of Hispanic families. Reyes filed fraudulent asylum applications and other forms in return for fees of up to $5,000.

U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Hernandez Covington said Reyes played on the dreams and hopes of people who were looking to find a path to legalize their status. Reyes gave false, inaccurate and incomplete legal and immigration advice to victims in order to induce them to retain his services and those of EHR Ministries.

According to the authorities, Reyes filed more than 225 fraudulent applications, causing his victims to lose hundreds of thousands of dollars combined.

Reyes spent the criminal proceeds to travel, buy expensive jewelry and to pay in cash for cosmetic procedures and gifts for his girlfriend, among other things.

”This is a victory and a good example that justice is here to protect us against people who want to take advantage,” said Ana Lamb, a local activist and spokeswoman for LULAC 7267, a chapter of the national Hispanic advocacy group League of United Latin American Citizens.

The Court deferred consideration of victim restitution to a later date.

