Fake taxi driver lures woman into car to kidnap and assault her, New Jersey officials say

A woman escaped a man accused of luring her into his car and kidnapping her after claiming he was a taxi driver in New Jersey, law enforcement officials said.

The woman told police she asked him to drive her to Walmart — but he drove her to different locations and sexually assaulted her instead after approaching her in Perth Amboy around 11 a.m. on July 1, according to an affidavit of probable cause provided to McClatchy News.

Andrew S. Giannetto, 69, of Sayreville was arrested and charged with first-degree kidnapping and third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact on July 2, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office announced in a July 6 news release.

Information regarding his legal representation wasn’t immediately available as of the evening of July 6.

The woman is now safe after escaping Giannetto, Public Information Officer Brynn Krause, of the prosecutor’s office, confirmed in a statement to McClatchy News on July 6.

It’s unclear exactly how or when she escaped, as the affidavit doesn’t specify further details.

When investigators contacted Giannetto, he said he wasn’t a taxi driver and was home when the kidnapping took place, according to the affidavit.

However, automated license plate readers — a technology used to recognize license plates and determine the location of vehicles — showed his car was spotted four times in Perth Amboy between 10:26 a.m. and 11:07 a.m. on July 1, the affidavit says.

Giannetto is accused of exposing himself to the woman, masturbating inside his car and groping her, according to the affidavit which says she recorded a video that showed part of their encounter.

He’s partially seen in the cell phone footage, which also shows his car, a silver Kia Soul, and license plate, the affidavit says.

What’s more is that the woman reported he gave her his phone number, according to the affidavit. A search of the number linked back to him, the affidavit says.

Giannetto awaits a pre-trial detention hearing while detained at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center after his arrest came “without incident,” according to officials.

As the investigation into the kidnapping is ongoing, anyone who may have any information is advised to call Detective Rivera of the Perth Amboy Police Department at 732-442-4400, or Detective Leyva of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit at 732-745-4499.

