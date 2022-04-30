Fake threat made to Oakdale HS, police say

Apr. 30—An anonymous call about a suspicious package in Oakdale High School turned out to be a fake threat, according to police and school officials.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office received notice of an alleged suspicious package inside the school at about 10:40 a.m., according to a Facebook post by the agency.

The school and surrounding grounds were cleared and no packages were found, police said. The initial call was traced back to a phone number in Canada, the sheriff's office said.

FCSO characterized the incident as a "spoof" call, in which a person makes a fake threat.

Oakdale was not evacuated, Frederick County Public Schools wrote in an emailed Find Out First message to families.

The information the caller conveyed did not match the layout of the high school, according to the email.

