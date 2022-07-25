Fake utility worker enters 80-year-old’s home and steals from her purse, GA cops say

Georgia police are searching for a man who they say impersonated a utility worker to enter and steal from an 80-year-old woman’s home.

Tyler Scott English, 29, pretended to be a Newnan Utilities employee last month so he could enter the victim’s home before stealing money from her purse, according to the Newnan Police Department.

English faces charges of burglary and exploitation of elderly persons, police said.

In a July 25 Facebook post, the department asked the public for help locating English, who also goes by Tyler Orr.

“[The victim is] a retiree and doesn’t need people stealing her money,” the post reads. “So, we’re asking you to contact your local law enforcement if you happen to know where Tyler Scott English is.”

Police described English as a 5’9” male weighing 185 pounds and asked that anyone with information call the department at 770-254-2355.

