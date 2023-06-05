Fake video of Putin declaring mobilisation broadcast on state TV

The video showed what appeared to be a digitally altered image of Vladimir Putin moving lips to sync with the fake address

A deepfake Vladimir Putin speech declaring martial law and general mobilisation in response to Ukrainian attacks was broadcast on Russian TV and radio.

The hack reported across Russia appeared to be timed to what Russian military observers described as the beginning of Ukraine’s much-anticipated counter-offensive.

Videos from across Russia posted on social media on Monday showed what appeared to be a digitally altered image of Putin moving lips to sync with the fake address.

Standing next to a Russian flag, the president was seen declaring martial law in three border regions and saying he would shortly sign a decree to announce general mobilisation.

“We need to pull all efforts of Russians together to defeat the dangerous and insidious enemy,” he was heard saying.

‘I’m lost for words’

The widely circulated address pushed Russian officials to issue quick denials as authorities in Voronezh and Belgorod accused unnamed hackers of trying to “sow panic” in border areas.

A Kremlin spokesman on Monday admitted the radio waves have been hacked.

“Everything has been fixed and put under control,” he told Russian news agencies, adding that an investigation has been launched into the hack that appears to have affected one, fairly obscure broadcasting company Mir that has a radio station and a TV channel.

The image of Putin was seen in social media videos beaming at well-furnished living rooms while others recorded videos of the radio broadcast inside their cars.

In a video that first surfaced on a local community chat in the southern city of Voronezh, a woman turns up the volume, struggling to contain her shock.

“F–ing hell! What the hell is this?” she is heard saying as the fake president announces martial law.

“I’m lost for words.”

Mir has admitted its TV and radio waves were hijacked on Monday afternoon for about 20 minutes in an “illegal breach”.

Meanwhile, Putin on Monday hosted the country’s transport minister and the head of the national company to discuss rebuilding transportation links in Russia-occupied areas of Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin (centre) speaks to Oleg Belozerov (right) and Vitaly Saveliev (left) - Mikhail Klimentyev/Pool Sputnik Kremlin

The transport minister told Putin they were thinking about re-opening the airport in Mariupol as early as next year “if the situation allows” without making no mention of the ongoing hostilities.

Unlike Putin, Russian pro-war military commentators on Monday raised alarm about the Ukrainian counter-offensive.

