Fake Waffle House worker steals from register at end of her ‘shift,’ Georgia police say

A woman is accused of posing as a Waffle House employee before stealing cash from the register, Georgia authorities say.

Now police need help finding her.

Officers arrived just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, on a report of a theft that occurred the night before at the restaurant in Riverdale, according to a police report obtained by McClatchy News.

A manager told police that a woman wearing a Waffle House uniform showed up around 7 p.m. and said she would be working the evening shift. The “employee” worked for two hours before taking $130 from the cash register and leaving, the manager told police.

Management didn’t realize the money was missing until the next morning.

On Dec. 19, police released a surveillance photo of the fake worker in hopes that someone might recognize her.

The manager told police it’s possible the woman worked at another Waffle House location where a similar theft occurred.

The woman remained on the run as of Thursday, Dec. 21.

Riverdale is about 10 miles south of downtown Atlanta.

Waffle House customer shoots, kills man accused of threatening patrons, AL cops say

Drive-thru customers run into McDonald’s kitchen and attack workers, Oklahoma cops say

Teen robs Pizza Hut delivery driver, then brags about it on Instagram, Texas cops say