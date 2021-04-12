Fake Walmart worker leaves store with over a dozen iPhones, Georgia cops say

Tanasia Kenney
·1 min read

A thief dressed as a Walmart employee has struck again, this time stealing more than a dozen iPhones from a store in east Georgia, police said.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said the latest plunder happened April 7 at a Walmart Supercenter in Evans, about 10 miles northwest of Augusta.

The man came in wearing an employee vest and name tag before swiping 19 iPhones from a locked drawer in the electronics department, according to an incident report obtained by McClatchy News. Authorities say he hid the phones, valued at more than $19,000, in a blue bag before slipping out a fire exit at the back of the store.

The incident marks the third time a man has stolen from the same Walmart store using similar tactics, according to police.

In March, authorities say a man used a barrel key to remove “a large quantity of Nintendo Switch games” from a sliding glass cabinet, then left the store without paying.

A man also entered the store in February and cleared a shelf full of Apple AirPods. According to an incident report, store surveillance showed him unlocking a display case, stealing the items and heading toward the front door, where he hopped into the passenger’s side of a white four-door sedan before leaving.

Anyone with information on the April 7 incident is asked to contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 541-1042.

Walmart worker stole $123,000 in gift cards to give to woman he met online, feds say

Georgia man stuns judges with tearful Adele cover on ‘American Idol,’ heads to Top 16

IRS warns of tax refund email scam targeting college students. What to know

Recommended Stories

  • Three Georgia officers shot during police chase, officials say

    FOX News correspondent Charles Watson joins 'America Reports' with the details from Carroll County, Georgia

  • Brooklyn man pleads not guilty to using Bloomberg reporter's information for insider trading

    A Brooklyn man pleaded not guilty on Monday to insider trading charges, after prosecutors accused him of using information from a Bloomberg News reporter about certain deals to trade. Jason Peltz, 38, entered his plea through his lawyer before U.S. Magistrate Judge Roanne Mann in Brooklyn. On March 23, a federal grand jury indicted Peltz for trading on "material nonpublic information" obtained from a company insider and a financial reporter.

  • Kathryn Hahn Wants Every Woman to Know That Aging Is Power

    The WandaVision phenom shares her go-to beauty products, her current obsessions, and the secret source of her confidence.

  • SC attorney tells court how he ‘misread the case’ and got Michael Slager 20 years

    Former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager is expected to take the stand Tuesday in a hearing over whether he deserves a new sentencing trial.

  • One person dead and a police officer shot and injured at a high school in Knoxville, Tennessee

    Knoxville Police Department said there were no other known gunshot victims and that the high school had been secured.

  • 5 rebels, ex-policeman killed in Indian-controlled Kashmir

    Government forces killed five suspected rebels in two gunfights in Indian-controlled Kashmir, including a teenager, police said Sunday. A former police officer was also killed by unknown gunmen in a separate attack in the disputed Himalayan region. Fighting began late Saturday when troops, acting on intelligence, cordoned off two villages in the southern Shopian and Bijbehara areas, Inspector General Vijay Kumar told reporters.

  • Amanda Seyfried says she struggles with panic attacks that 'feel like life or death' due to fame

    The Oscar-nominated actress says she's always trying to show people she's normal: "I'm not someone waking up with breakfast in bed."

  • Ireland is latest country to restrict use of AstraZeneca vaccine

    DUBLIN (Reuters) -Ireland became the latest European country to restrict the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, recommending on Monday that it only be given to those over 60, presenting a new challenge to the national vaccine rollout. A European Medicines Agency (EMA) investigation of blood clots in the brain reported by some people given the AstraZeneca vaccine has prompted an increasing number of European countries to change their recommendations on who should be given the shot. The EMA changed its guidance on the vaccine as it found possible links with very rare cases of unusual blood clots with low blood platelet counts, although it said the vaccine's advantages still outweighed the risks.

  • Jordan's King Abdullah and estranged Prince Hamza make first joint appearance since rift

    AMMAN (Reuters) -Jordan's King Abdullah and former crown prince and half-brother Prince Hamza made their first joint appearance since a rift shook the country, attending a ceremony on Sunday marking 100 years of independence. State media showed the monarch and other members of the royal family laying wreaths at the memorial to the unknown soldier and tombs of royalty in the Raghdan palace in Amman. Hamza pledged allegiance to King Abdullah late on Monday following mediation by the royal family, two days after the military warned him over actions that it said were undermining Jordan’s security and stability.

  • ‘Creepy’ eyeball creatures washing up on Texas beaches, experts say. What are they?

    It’s unusual for these creatures to appear on Texas beaches, experts say.

  • This tricky creature isn’t a snake — or a worm, wildlife officials say. What is it?

    This animal can blink.

  • Henry Cavill goes Instagram official with 'beautiful and brilliant love' Natalie Viscuso

    Henry Cavill showed off his new love, Natalie Viscuso, on Instagram featuring a chess match photo that spelled doom for the "Justice League" star.

  • Man charged with murder in Missouri convenience store attack

    A 28-year-old man has been charged in the fatal shooting of one person and the wounding of three more at a convenience store in a small southern Missouri town. Christopher Lindley of Thayer, Missouri, was charged with first-degree murder and criminal action in the shooting at the Snappy Mart store in Koshkonong, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a news release late Saturday. Authorities said Lindley walked into the convenience store around 5:15 a.m. Saturday and started firing with a handgun.

  • Lebanon PM approves expansion of area claimed in maritime dispute with Israel

    BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon's caretaker prime minister on Monday approved a draft decree expanding the country's claims in a dispute with Israel over their maritime border that has held up hydrocarbon exploration in the potentially gas-rich area. Hassan Diab signed off on the document after both the minister of public works and the minister of defense earlier agreed to it. The amendment would add around 1,400 square km (540 square miles) to the exclusive economic zone claimed by Lebanon in its original submission to the United Nations.

  • Students at North Texas school disciplined for ‘slave trade’ held over social media

    The Aledo school district confirmed students cyberbullied and harassed other students based on their race, but did not provide further specifics.

  • Nikki Haley: 'I would not run' in 2024 if Trump does

    The consensus, even among his detractors, is that should former President Donald Trump decide to make another run at the White House in 2024, he'd be the favorite to win the GOP primary. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) didn't do much to dispel that notion Monday. Haley is considered a potential 2024 candidate, but she told The Associated Press she won't enter the race if Trump launches another campaign, and was quick to say she'd support him if he did. I asked @NikkiHaley if she would support Donald Trump if he runs again in 2024. “Yes,” she told me. “I would not run if President Trump ran, and I would talk to him about it,” she added. “That’s something that we will have a conversation about, at some point.” Story upcoming pic.twitter.com/8uGwxk2s84 — Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) April 12, 2021 Haley, who served as Trump's ambassador to the United Nations for nearly two years, said she "had a great working relationship" with Trump and "appreciated the way he let me do my job." But some analysts think fear, rather than fond workplace memories, drove Haley's most recent answer. Of course, neither Haley or Trump have announced they're running, and things could change significantly by the time a decision has to be made. But, for now, it seems Trump is still looming over what otherwise could be a wide open field. More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the sharkThe immense untapped potential of offshore wind7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisy

  • Russia’s FM in Egypt for talks on ties and Ethiopia’s dam

    The foreign ministers of Egypt and Russia discussed trade and other ties between the two nations Monday, with Egypt’s top diplomat urging Moscow to help settle Egypt’s dispute with Ethiopia over a massive dam project. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Cairo on Sunday for a two-day visit.

  • FL Supreme Court should slam Zilber for sexist, arrogant behavior unbecoming to a judge | Editorial

    Here’s one more achievement for Martin Zilber’s scrapbook: The Miami-Dade Circuit judge is facing a 60-day suspension and $30,000 fine for routinely skipping work, ordering his staff to run personal errands for him and, yes, having a staffer assemble a scrapbook of his achievements.

  • Biden administration can act to help spur Western investment in Venezuela | Opinion

    Every year, thousands of Venezuelans arrive in the United States, leaving behind a country they no longer can call home. This isn’t by choice, but by necessity. Thanks to dictators Hugo Chavez and Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela’s economy has all but collapsed. Venezuela’s future will depend on foreign investment to rebuild its economy and create jobs and opportunity once again.

  • Cardi B Launches Nineties-Inspired Clothing Collection With Reebok

    The rapper's debut clothing line includes jackets, tops, leggings and accessories for the gym and lounging at home