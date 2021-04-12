Fake Walmart worker leaves store with over a dozen iPhones, Georgia cops say

Tanasia Kenney
A thief dressed as a Walmart employee has struck again, this time stealing more than a dozen iPhones from a store in east Georgia, police said.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said the latest plunder happened April 7 at a Walmart Supercenter in Evans, about 10 miles northwest of Augusta.

The man came in wearing an employee vest and name tag before swiping 19 iPhones from a locked drawer in the electronics department, according to an incident report obtained by McClatchy News. Authorities say he hid the phones, valued at more than $19,000, in a blue bag before slipping out a fire exit at the back of the store.

The incident marks the third time a man has stolen from the same Walmart store using similar tactics, according to police.

In March, authorities say a man used a barrel key to remove “a large quantity of Nintendo Switch games” from a sliding glass cabinet, then left the store without paying.

A man also entered the store in February and cleared a shelf full of Apple AirPods. According to an incident report, store surveillance showed him unlocking a display case, stealing the items and heading toward the front door, where he hopped into the passenger’s side of a white four-door sedan before leaving.

Anyone with information on the April 7 incident is asked to contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 541-1042.

