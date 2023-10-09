Fake White House document distorts US aid to Israel

The United States has pledged support to Israel after some 1,000 militants with the Palestinian group Hamas launched an unprecedented, multi-pronged attack on the country, plunging the region into war. But a supposed White House document allocating $8 billion in military assistance is fake; the image circulating online appears to show a doctored version of a July 2023 memo announcing $400 million in aid to Ukraine.

"Joe Biden approved the allocation of $8 billion in military aid to Israel. Ukrainian now have a significant competitor and the situation is now becoming significantly more complicated for them," says an October 7, 2023 post from an anonymous account called "Sprinter," which has previously shared disinformation under slightly different aliases.

The post is one of several on X, formerly known as Twitter, spreading what appears to be an authentic White House statement.

Similar posts circulated on other sites, including Facebook and TikTok, after Hamas militants on October 7 launched a surprise attack on Israel. Publications such as the Indian news site Firstpost published headlines repeating the claim.

Hamas carried out a massive rocket barrage and sent a wave of fighters who gunned down civilians and took more than 100 hostages, including Americans and other foreigners. Israel officially declared war on Hamas the following day, and its army later said it struck 500 Hamas and Islamic Jihad sites in the Gaza Strip overnight.

The Hamas offensive killed at least 800 people and wounded more than 2,600, the Israeli government said October 9. The death toll in the Gaza Strip has also surpassed 680 since Israel launched its air strikes, the health ministry in the Palestinian enclave said the same day.

The supposed White House memo, dated October 7, 2023, appears to show US President Joe Biden directing "the drawdown of up to $8 billion in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Israel."

But the message is fabricated.

No such authorization appears on the White House's official website or in government documents published by the Federal Register. A keyword search for the text of the memo suggests the fake is a manipulated version of Biden's July 25, 2023 designation of $400 million for Ukraine (archived here).

"This is fake," a representative for the White House National Security Council told AFP in an October 9 email.

The White House also told US outlets including NBC News (archived here) the missive circulating across social media is inauthentic.

Biden has vowed "rock solid and unwavering" support for Israel. The president directed "additional support" for the key ally on October 8, the White House said in a statement, and he ordered US ships and warplanes to move closer to Israel in a sign of solidarity.

"The United States government will be rapidly providing the Israel Defense Forces with additional equipment and resources, including munitions," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the same day.

The US also led calls at the United Nations Security Council for condemnation of the Hamas assault.

