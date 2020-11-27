Falco Completes Extension of Maturity of Its Senior Loan

Falco Resources
·7 min read

MONTREAL, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (“Falco” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its previously announced extension to the maturity of the Corporation’s existing senior secured loan (the “Senior Loan”) with Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (“Osisko”) from December 31, 2020 to December 31, 2022.

Senior Loan Amendment

Under the terms of the extension of the maturity date of the Senior Loan (the “Senior Loan Extension”), the Senior Loan was amended to become convertible after the first anniversary of its execution date into common shares of the Corporation (the “Common Shares”) at a conversion price of $0.55 per share, subject to standard anti-dilution protections. The Senior Loan will continue to bear interest at a rate of 7.0% per annum compounded quarterly. The Corporation did not receive any additional proceeds in connection with the Senior Loan Extension.

In consideration for the Senior Loan Extension, the Corporation also issued to Osisko 10,664,324 warrants of the Corporation (the “Warrants”), each exercisable for one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.69 for a period of 24 months from their date of issuance. The terms of the Warrants also provide for a cashless exercise feature.

The underlying Common Shares issuable upon conversion of the Senior Loan will be subject to a hold period of four months from the closing date of the Senior Loan Extension in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Warrants (and the underlying Common Shares) will be subject to a hold period of four months from the date of issuance of the Warrants, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

Silver Stream Amendment

Osisko and Falco have also amended the silver stream agreement entered into on February 27, 2019, as amended on January 31, 2020, in order to postpone by one year certain deadlines granted to Falco to achieve milestones set as conditions precedent to Osisko funding the stream deposit (the “Silver Stream Amendment”).

Related Party Transactions

Immediately prior to closing of the Senior Loan Extension and the Silver Stream Amendment, Osisko had beneficial ownership of, or control and direction over, (i) 41,385,240 Common Shares, representing approximately 18.3% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, and (ii) 6,052,222 warrants. Immediately following the closing, on a partially-diluted basis assuming the conversion in full of the Senior Loan and the exercise in full of all of Osisko’s warrants, Osisko would have beneficial ownership of, or control and direction over, 90,094,760 Common Shares, representing approximately 32.8% of the Common Shares issued and outstanding.

The Senior Loan Extension is a “related party transaction” under Regulation 61-101 respecting Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“Regulation 61-101”). It is exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation pursuant to section 5.5(b) of Regulation 61-101, as the Common Shares are not listed on any of the stock exchange or markets specified therein. The Senior Loan Extension is also exempt from the requirement to obtain minority approval pursuant to 5.7(a) of Regulation 61-101 as the value of the transaction represents less than 25% of the market capitalization of the Corporation.

The Silver Stream Amendment could be a “related party transaction” under Regulation 61-101. It is exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation pursuant to section 5.5(b) of Regulation 61-101, as the Common Shares are not listed on any of the stock exchange or markets specified therein. The Silver Stream Amendment is also exempt from the requirement to obtain minority approval pursuant to 5.7(1)(f) of Regulation 61-101, as it (i) is on reasonable commercial terms that are not less advantageous to the Corporation than if the Silver Stream Amendment was obtained from an arm’s length party, and (ii) is not convertible, directly or indirectly, into equity or voting securities of the Corporation.

The independent directors of the Corporation have approved the Senior Loan Extension and the Silver Stream Amendment, and the board members who are nominees or officers of Osisko abstained from voting on the resolutions to approve such transactions.

About Falco

Falco is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Province of Québec, with extensive land holdings in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Falco owns approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp, which represents 70% of the entire camp and includes 13 former gold and base metal mine sites. Falco’s principal asset is the Horne 5 Project located in the former Horne mine that was operated by Noranda (now Glencore Canada Corporation) from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. Osisko is the largest shareholder of the Corporation through its new subsidiary Osisko Development Corp. Osisko has recently announced the completion of the transfer to Osisko Development Corp of its share ownership in Falco representing 18.3% of the issued and outstanding shares of Falco. Osisko retains its silver stream interests.

For further information, please contact:

Luc Lessard
President and Chief Executive Officer
514-261-3336
info@falcores.com

Jeffrey White, LL.B, MBA
Director, Investor Relations
416-274-7762
rjwhite@falcores.com

Amélie Laliberté
Coordinator, Investor Relations
418-455-4775
info@falcores.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on information currently available to the Corporation and the Corporation provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Corporation’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Corporation or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as “plans”, “expects’, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes” or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved” and includes, without limitation, the issuance of the Common Shares underlying the Senior Loan and the Warrants. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets, changes in demand and prices for minerals, failure to obtain the requisite permits and approvals from government bodies and third parties, regulatory and governmental policy changes (laws and policies),operational difficulties encountered in connection with the activities of the Corporation, other matters discussed in this news release and those risks set out in Falco’s public documents, including in each management discussion and analysis, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although Falco believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Falco disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Latest Stories

  • Journalist who criticized FBI for handling of Russia probe says Trump's refusal to concede is 'dangerous BS'

    Journalist Eli Lake, an aggressive critic of the government’s handling of the investigation into Trump and Russia, said that while there was a “scandal” in how the FBI conducted parts of its investigation, there was not a “deep state conspiracy.”

  • Florida governor accused of ‘killing spree’ after extending ban on cities from imposing own mask mandates

    Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava calls decision ‘deeply frustrating’

  • 'Hotel Rwanda' hero says he was kidnapped and blindfolded before arrest

    KIGALI (Reuters) - "Hotel Rwanda" hero Paul Rusesabagina, on trial on terrorism and other charges in the central African country, said on Friday he had been kidnapped from abroad before being detained and charged. Rusesabagina, a political dissident who has lived in exile in Belgium and the United States, was arrested in August after returning to the country. "I was kidnapped to come here," Rusesabagina said in court in the capital, Kigali, as he applied for bail.

  • Trump's national security advisor and his entourage were said to be treated as 'human petri dishes' in Vietnam, as the US COVID-19 outbreak worsens every day

    Robert O'Brien's airplane crew was also not allowed to enter Vietnam and had to spend the night in Thailand, Bloomberg reported.

  • Biden's win hides a dire warning for Democrats in rural U.S.

    Democrats once dominated Koochiching County in the blue-collar Iron Range of northern Minnesota. “We’ve got to see if we can get the Democratic Party to moderate and accept the fact that rural Minnesota is not getting more conservative,” said Bakk, who announced last week that he would become an independent after serving 25 years as a Democrat. The party lost House seats in the Midwest, and Democratic challengers in Iowa, Kansas, Montana and North Carolina Senate races, all once viewed as serious threats to Republican incumbents, fell, some of them hard.

  • Operator of notorious South Korean online sex trafficking ring sentenced to 40 years

    A South Korean court has sentenced the operator of a vast online sex trafficking ring to 40 years in prison in a case that outraged the nation. Cho Ju-bin, 25, oversaw a group of 38 accomplices who befriended and then blackmailed at least 74 women into sharing explicit videos that were then posted in pay-per-view internet chat rooms. Sixteen of the victims were less than 16 years old, the age of consent in South Korea. The Seoul Central District Court on Thursday found Cho guilty of violating laws to protect minors from sexual abuse and of making a profit from producing and selling abusive footage, Yonhap News reported. Indicted on 14 criminal charges, including inducing another person involved in the trafficking ring to rape a teenage girl and concealing more than £70,000 in criminal proceeds, prosecutors had initially demanded a life sentence on the grounds of the “irreperable damage” Cho had caused his victims. They had also requested that he be obliged to wear an electronic monitoring device for 45 years. In a petition to the court, one of the women said Cho, who had worked in an orphanage and adopted the online name “The Doctor”, was “evil” and deserved a 2,000-year prison term. Passing sentence, the judge said: “The accused has widely distributed sexually abusive content that he created by luring and threatening many victims.” Media reports have suggested that some of the video clips showed a group of men raping a teenage girl in a motel room, while others included images of the word “slave” cut into a woman’s body. One video showed girls “barking like dogs”, the Kookmin Ilbo newspaper reported. Cho operated the chat room on the Telegram messenger service, with at least 10,000 people accessing the site and paying as much as £1,000 for access. Authorities have been tracing people who used the site and have identified serving police officers and teachers as among the users. Cho’s arrest in March sparked fury across South Korea after prosecutors initially refused to name the suspect before his trial opened. Within days, more than 5 million people had signed petitions on the home page of Moon Jae-in, the South Korean president, demanding that the authorities withdraw his right to anonymity. A committee of senior judicial officials, a psychologist and a psychiatrist weighed the public’s right to know and took the unprecedented step of naming Cho. He was then brought out in handcuffs from a police station in central Seoul to face the public. “I apologise to those that I hurt”, Cho said. “Thank you for putting a brake on the life of a devil who could not be stopped.” South Korea’s Ministry of Justice has been the target of criticism for its failure to deal with the growing use of technology to carry out sex crimes, with one ministry official admitting that the case had been “a disaster” and apologising for its “lukewarm response” to online sexual abuse cases.

  • Zoom nightmare come true: New Jersey school board member resigns after streaming bathroom break during meeting

    Stop taking Zoom into the bathroom. A New Jersey school board member accidentally broadcast her bathroom break during a board meeting and resigned.

  • Inching toward exit, Trump says he'll leave if Biden wins Electoral College vote

    U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden, the closest he has come to conceding the Nov. 3 election, even as he repeated unfounded claims of massive voter fraud. Speaking to reporters on the Thanksgiving holiday, Republican Trump said if Democrat Biden - who is due to be sworn in on Jan. 20 - is formally declared the winner by the Electoral College, he will depart the White House.

  • Coronavirus pandemic could wipe out 25 years of increasing gender equality, new data from UN suggests

    Economic and domestic turmoil caused by the Covid-19 pandemic could wipe out 25 years of increasing gender equality, new United Nations data suggests. Lockdowns, job losses, school closures and dwindling income from the coronavirus have seen women take on significantly greater shares of housework and childcare. Employment and education opportunities are likely to be lost and women may suffer from poorer mental and physical health. "Everything we worked for, that has taken 25 years, could be lost in a year," the UN Women deputy executive director Anita Bhatia told the BBC. Women's new burden of care posed a "real risk of reverting to 1950s gender stereotypes", she said.

  • Mexico moves to stem unauthorized sharing of sexual images

    Activist Olimpia Coral went through an inferno in 2013, when an ex-boyfriend posted sexual images that made the rounds in her conservative town in Mexico. Things got so bad — the shaming, the internet bullying — that she hid in the trunk of a taxi when going to her grandmother's house a few blocks away. Seven years later, she has a proposed federal law named after her.

  • In Thanksgiving Message, Trump Says ‘We’re Like a Third-World Country’ Because He Lost Election

    In a surprise news conference on Thanksgiving Day, President Trump took questions from the press for the first time since losing re-election—but he doubled down on his “rigged” election claims and appeared to deny the reality that his presidency is ending, saying it will be “very hard” for him to concede to Joe Biden.“I think it’s not right he’s trying to pick a Cabinet,” Trump complained after railing against the supposed “massive fraud” that he claims gave Biden victory.Reiterating his claims of voter fraud in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia despite the fact that state authorities have already certified the election results in those states, Trump appeared to become combative when asked if he would concede if the Electoral College votes for Biden on Dec. 14. Although he eventually did say he would exit the White House if the vote were not in his favor, that answer came after he first repeatedly cast doubt on the Electoral College and election in general. “It’s going to be a very hard thing to concede. Because we know there was massive fraud,” he said when first asked if he would concede. Pennsylvania Certifies Biden as Winner, Driving Stake in Trump’s Legal Effort“Time isn’t on our side … this was a massive fraud, this should never take place in this country, we’re like a third-world country,” he said, suggesting that faulty vote-counting machines gave Biden millions of extra votes.Asked a second time if he would concede if the Electoral College votes for Biden, Trump responded, “Well if they do they made a mistake,” before saying it’s a “possibility” and scolding a reporter who pressed him on the issue: “Don’t talk to me that way, you’re just a lightweight.”Asked by another reporter if he would “leave this building” if the Electoral College elects Biden, he said, “Certainly, I will.”While Trump and his legal team have repeatedly looked to throw out votes in states that Joe Biden carried, none of their challenges have proved successful.Key states such as Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia—all of which Trump carried in 2016, before flipping blue this year—certified their results this week, ensuring they will send a Democratic slate of voters to the Electoral College. Wisconsin and Arizona, two more states that flipped to Biden, are set to certify their results next week.“Massive fraud has been found. We’re like a third world country,” Trump said, before launching back into allegations of voter fraud that have been repeatedly rebuffed in court and by state election officials of both parties.“I did so well ... that they didn’t know what to do,” he said at one point of election results in Georgia, claiming that ballots for him were “thrown away.”“I don’t know what is going to happen. I know one thing, Joe Biden did not get 80 million votes. And I got 74 million but there were many ballots thrown away, so I got much more than that. But I got 74 million, 74 million is 11 million more than I got last time. … And it’s millions more than Hillary Clinton got.”Underneath all of the bravado, Trump at one point slipped up and blasted “the Biden administration,” apparently inadvertently recognizing Biden’s win.While Trump has refused to concede and maintained that somehow, he would win states he had already lost, his administration has relented behind the scenes.Earlier this week, Emily Murphy, the head of the General Services Administrations—a Trump appointee—signed off on a letter officially allowing the presidential transition to begin. Murphy had previously refused to do so, a partisan move from a historically non-partisan agency.Even Trump appeared to have a moment of clarity Thursday regarding a potential COVID-19 cure and his future (or lack thereof) in the White House.“Don’t let Joe Biden take credit for the vaccine,” he said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • North Korea defectors: Loose screws at border blamed for gymnast crossing

    A former gymnast is thought to have jumped across the border fence undetected to flee to the South.

  • Kiowa Pilot Becomes First Active-Duty Soldier to Earn Extremely Rare Astronaut Device

    Lt. Col. Anne McClain is one of three currently serving active-duty Army astronauts.

  • Ethiopian forces launch 'final assault' on Tigray capital with devastating fighting predicted

    Ethiopian forces have launched the ‘final’ assault on the capital of the country’s northern Tigray region, the prime minister said on Thursday. Devastating fighting is expected as military officials claim they have surrounded Mekele, which has roughly the same population as Liverpool, with tanks and artillery. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who was awarded the Nobel peace prize in 2019, commands one of Africa’s most powerful armies, with tens of thousands of soldiers, Russian made MiG fighter jets and powerful artillery units. Set against the federal forces are the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), a regional government with battle-hardened fighters and strong military leadership. A civil war has been raging across the northern, mountainous region of Africa’s second-most populous nation since November 4th, when Mr Abiy suddenly sent federal forces in to crush the TPLF government.

  • Trump erupts at Twitter for suspending Pennsylvania Republican after baseless voter fraud hearing

    Donald Trump has raged at Twitter after the platform suspended a personal account belonging to a Pennsylvania state senator who presided over a conspiracy-filled “hearing” among GOP lawmakers to amplify false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. The president – in a series of posts tagging One America News Network, which was suspended from YouTube this week for promoting a false Covid-19 “cure” amid its wall-to-wall far-right content – said state Senator Doug Mastriano was “banned” after the platform and “fake news, working together" sought to “SILENT THE TRUTH.”

  • UK teen who threw French boy from museum requests move from prison

    A British teenager who threw a six-year-old French boy from a viewing platform at London's Tate Modern museum is appealing to serve his life sentence in hospital, a court heard on Wednesday.

  • North Korea executed people, shut capital in battle against Covid, South's spies say

    Kim Jong Un has also banned fishing and salt production at sea to prevent seawater from being infected with the virus, lawmakers were told.

  • Biden, in message ahead of Thanksgiving, says ‘We’ll get our lives back’ after the COVID-19 pandemic

    Delivering remarks before the Thanksgiving holiday, President-elect Joe Biden said that while it has been a difficult year because of COVID-19, vaccines could soon be available to the public. “I know we can, and we will beat this virus,” he said.

  • Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh assassinated

    An Iranian scientist long suspected by the West of masterminding a secret nuclear bomb programme was killed in an ambush near Tehran on Friday, likely to provoke confrontation between Iran and its foes in the last weeks of Donald Trump's presidency. The military adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed to strike against the killers of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who died of injuries in hospital after armed assassins fired on his car, state media reported. "We will strike as thunder at the killers of this oppressed martyr and will make them regret their action," tweeted Hossein Dehghan, also a military commander. Fakhrizadeh has long been described by Western countries as a leader of a covert atomic bomb programme halted in 2003, which Israel and the United States accuse Tehran of trying to restore in secret. Iran has long denied seeking to weaponise nuclear energy.

  • Kenyans arrested at airport with 'fake' Covid certificates

    The 21 travellers were bound for the UAE - which has already stopped issuing visas to Kenyans.