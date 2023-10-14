Falcon 9 STARLINK rocket launch at 7:30PM Friday in Western sky. Did u see it?

TechCrunch

Two of the biggest drivers of growth on social and e-commerce platforms have been food and influencers, so it should come as no surprise that startups are now getting in on the act in trying to combine how these two work together. In the latest turn, a startup out of Berlin called Lanch -- which teams up with influencers and creators to launch ad hoc food delivery brands -- has raised $6.9 million (€6.5 million) in funding. The startup's influencer-paired food brands are cooked across "virtual kitchens" -- that is, free spaces in existing restaurant and other retail kitchens, not ghost kitchens -- and Lanch said that its first effort, a pizza brand called "Happy Slice" created with German YouTubers Knossi and Trymacs, sold more than 30,000 pizzas in its launch weekend, a happy slice that caught investors' attention.