Falcon 9 STARLINK rocket launch at 7:30PM Friday in Western sky. Did u see it?
Here is the launch from our MWC timelapse. Mike
When X (formerly Twitter) launched paid subscription verification, Mistress Rouge, a professional dominatrix, hoped that it would help her advertise to new clients. “It has done basically nothing for my Twitter engagement,” Mistress Rogue told TechCrunch over DM. X Premium, the subscription previously called Twitter Blue, was supposed to grant users more than just a blue check mark.
At least 27 Americans have been killed in Israel since Hamas launched its assault over the weekend.
Trezor, a hardware crypto wallet company, debuted two new products this week at the Bitcoin Amsterdam conference -- and we got to take a first look at them. The new crypto wallet is designed specifically for new digital asset entrants with a focus on “maximum safety and ease of use,” Matěj Žák, CEO of Trezor, said to TechCrunch. Hardware crypto wallets are one of -- if not the -- safest ways to store your digital assets, because they’re typically not connected to the internet, inhibiting the risk of an online attack.
Oil jumped more than 4% on Friday as the G7 clamped down on Russian crude export price cap violations and uncertainty over the Israel-Hamas war intensifies.
The Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air is a speedboat that costs $590,000 and uses the electric Porsche Macan powerplant.
The Psyche mission will arrive at the metallic asteroid — also known as an M-type asteroid, and it’s the largest in the solar system — in 2029 and study it in orbit for about two years.
Days after TikTok announced a new developer-facing feature, Direct Post, that makes it easier for third-party apps to publish videos to its platform, Meta has announced that its own Sharing to Reels widget for mobile apps is now available to all developers. Similar to TikTok's Direct Post, the idea with Sharing to Reels is to leverage the broader community of video editing apps to generate more content for Meta's short-form video platform and TikTok competitor. The Sharing to Reels integration was launched last November in a limited alpha test with a range of app makers as partners, including Lightricks (Videoleap), Reface, Smule, VivaVideo, SNOW, B612, VITA and Zoomerang.
GM's self-driving car subsidiary Cruise has opened its robotaxi service to users in Houston — an expansion that comes amid increasing criticism of the company's operations in San Francisco, it's first launch city. Cruise said it will operate seven days a week from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. in about 11 square miles of sprawling Houston, including Downtown, Midtown, East Downtown, Montrose, Hyde Park and River Oaks neighborhoods. Cruise has about 400 vehicles spread across Austin, Houston, Phoenix and San Francisco.
Debris is piling up in Earth's orbit from decades of launches. Companies like Astroscale and ClearSpace are developing ways to remove some of that junk.
When Slow Ventures announced that it would set aside $20 million to invest in individual creators, GP Sam Lessin responded to onlookers’ confusion with a memorable quip: “it’s def not indentured servitude.” Companies like Spotter and Jellysmack underwrite YouTubers’ back catalog in exchange for upfront cash, while Creative Juice will fund a creator in exchange for a cut of revenue over a set term. Mythical, the entertainment studio owned by YouTube stars Rhett and Link, launched a $5 million venture capital fund for creators in 2021.
Israeli biotech startup Mana.bio has been planning to launch its programmable drug treatment solution for months, and decided to forge ahead in spite of the attacks that happened this past weekend in the country. The company is employing AI to design lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) with the goal of creating programmable drug treatments. “Mana.bio's integrated experimental and machine learning platform enables the discovery of smarter, faster, more precise delivery formulations to unlock the field of nucleic acid-based and genetic medicines,” company co-founder and CEO Yogev Debbi said in a statement.
Two of the biggest drivers of growth on social and e-commerce platforms have been food and influencers, so it should come as no surprise that startups are now getting in on the act in trying to combine how these two work together. In the latest turn, a startup out of Berlin called Lanch -- which teams up with influencers and creators to launch ad hoc food delivery brands -- has raised $6.9 million (€6.5 million) in funding. The startup's influencer-paired food brands are cooked across "virtual kitchens" -- that is, free spaces in existing restaurant and other retail kitchens, not ghost kitchens -- and Lanch said that its first effort, a pizza brand called "Happy Slice" created with German YouTubers Knossi and Trymacs, sold more than 30,000 pizzas in its launch weekend, a happy slice that caught investors' attention.
Atlassian announced this morning that it is acquiring video messaging service Loom for $975 million, the same company that had a $1.53 billion valuation in May 2021 when it announced a $130 million Series C. That was when companies were still thinking about all work being cloud-based and the future looked oh so bright. As times have changed, so has the value of the company, but Atlassian still sees Loom and its 25 million customers, and more than 5 million video conversations per month, as a valuable asset. “Async video is the next evolution of team collaboration, and teaming up with Loom helps distributed teams communicate in deeply human ways,” Mike Cannon-Brookes, Atlassian co-founder and co-CEO said in a statement.
It's pretty, it's affordable and it actually works.
Here are the best Walmart Prime Day deals and anti-Prime Day offers we could find for October 2023.
Our review of the Pixel Watch 2, including testing of its new stress management feature, heart rate sensor and battery life.
Crunchyroll is introducing a 24/7 streaming channel that features English-dubbed programming of various anime shows.
Earlier this year, WordPress.com owner Automattic acquired a plug-in that allowed WordPress blogs to be followed in the fediverse -- the decentralized social networks that include the Twitter rival Mastodon and others. As a result, it launched version 1.0.0 of the plug-in, allowing WordPress blogs to be followed on Mastodon and other fediverse apps. Automattic announced this morning that the ActivityPub feature is now available across all WordPress.com plans.
Klarna is introducing a suite of new features, including an AI-powered image-search tool called Shopping lens, the company announced on Wednesday. Plus, the company is launching express refunds on eligible returns when purchases are made using Klarna’s interest-free Pay in 3 in the U.K. or Klarna’s interest-free Pay in 4 in the U.S. With this launch, Klarna will pre-issue a refund when customers provide a valid tracking number.
The new Zwift Hub One offers virtual shifting and more bike compatibility in a single bike trainer package for $599. Existing Hub users can upgrade with the Zwift Cog and Click controller for $60.