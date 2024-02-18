Falcon Heights City Council narrowly approves apartment proposal near Fairgrounds

The Falcon Heights City Council recently approved a proposal for a new apartment building at the intersection of Snelling and Larpenteur avenues by a 3-2 vote.

The new apartment complex, Amber Flats, would have 96 units priced for households at 60 percent of the area median income and be built directly to the west of the new Amber Union apartments, according to city council documents.

The developer for Amber Flats, Edina-based Buhl Investors, was also the group behind the creation of Amber Union at 1667 N. Snelling Ave.

“The developer has proven their merit with the beautiful redevelopment of Amber Union,” said Falcon Heights council member Eric Meyer in an email. “It makes a ton of sense to provide more affordable apartments with the same great access to rapid transit and restaurants that Amber Union affords,” he said.

Now a 125-unit affordable housing complex, the Amber Union building was known as “The House that Flax Built,” as it served as the headquarters for the Farmers Union Grain Terminal Association for nearly five decades. The V-shaped, Art Deco building was constructed by the Walter Butler Co. in 1947 for about $1 million.

The new Amber Flats building, as designed, will also pay homage to the Art Deco legacy of the original building, Meyer added.

In addition to Meyer, council member James Wassenberg and former council member Yakasah Wehyee voted in favor of the project. Those in favor noted that nearby businesses and retail along the corridor could benefit from more residents in the area in addition to the ongoing need for more affordable housing, per council documents.

The median household income for Falcon Heights was listed at $87,750 in 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Falcon Heights Mayor Randy Gustafson and council member Melanie Leehy voted against the project. Leehy, according to council documents, still has concerns regarding density and the planned parking for the area potentially leading to increased fender benders.

Previous plans for the 23,400-square-foot property outlined 100 apartment units and 114 parking spots, about half of the parking stalls above ground and half below. After revisions, the proposal now includes 96 total apartment units and 121 parking stalls.

Also noted in the proposal are safety upgrades to the Amber Union property, based on resident concerns, including a stop sign, speed bumps and pulling back an existing fence to increase visibility.

City Administrator Jack Linehan emphasized that the approval of the proposal is the first in a series of steps needed before the project is completed.

“With interest rates so high, providing affordable rents is crucial,” Meyer said. “I hope the developer finds continued success delivering this project, so more residents can call Falcon Heights home.”

