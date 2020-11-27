Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Filing of Interim Financial Statements
FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.
(“Falcon”)
Filing of Interim Financial Statements
27 November 2020 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) announces that it has filed its Interim Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended 30 September 2020 and the accompanying Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”).
The following should be read in conjunction with the complete unaudited unreviewed Interim Financial Statements and the accompanying MD&A for the three and nine months ended 30 September 2020, which are available on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com and on Falcon’s website at www.falconoilandgas.com.
2020 financial highlights and other financial updates
Debt free with cash of US$11.5 million at 30 September 2020 (31 December 2019: US$13.1 million).
Continued focus on cost management and the efficient operation of the portfolio.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
Three months ended 30
Three months ended 30
Nine months ended 30
Nine months ended 30
Revenue
Oil and natural gas revenue
1
1
3
4
1
1
3
4
Expenses
Exploration and evaluation expenses
(37)
(36)
(110)
(185)
Production and operating expenses
(3)
(3)
(8)
(9)
General and administrative expenses
(415)
(404)
(1,415)
(1,306)
Share based compensation
-
-
-
(12)
Foreign exchange gain / (loss)
29
(89)
18
(116)
(426)
(532)
(1,515)
(1,628)
Results from operating activities
(425)
(531)
(1,512)
(1,624)
Fair value gain – outstanding warrant
-
127
110
230
Finance income
337
25
189
95
Finance expense
(58)
(385)
(174)
(381)
Net finance income / (expense)
279
(360)
15
(286)
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
(146)
(764)
(1,387)
(1,680)
Loss and comprehensive loss attributable to:
Equity holders of the company
(150)
(758)
(1,388)
(1,675)
Non-controlling interests
4
(6)
1
(5)
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
(146)
(764)
(1,387)
(1,680)
Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the company:
Basic and diluted
(0.000 cent)
(0.001 cent)
(0.001 cent)
(0.002 cent)
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
At 30 September
At 31 December
Assets
Non-current assets
Exploration and evaluation assets
40,294
40,246
Property, plant and equipment
1
1
Trade and other receivables
21
30
Restricted cash
2,317
2,241
42,633
42,518
Current assets
Cash and cash on equivalents
11,485
13,066
Trade and other receivables
162
141
11,647
13,207
Total assets
54,280
55,725
Equity and liabilities
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
Share capital
392,170
392,170
Contributed surplus
45,075
45,075
Retained deficit
(394,731)
(393,343)
42,514
43,902
Non-controlling interests
701
700
Total equity
43,215
44,602
Liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Decommissioning provision
10,503
10,331
10,503
10,331
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
562
682
Derivative financial liabilities
-
110
562
792
Total liabilities
11,065
11,123
Total equity and liabilities
54,280
55,725
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
Nine months ended 30 September
(Unaudited)
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss for the period
(1,387)
(1,680)
Adjustments for:
Share based compensation
-
12
Depreciation
-
1
Fair value gain - outstanding warrant
(110)
(230)
Net finance (income) / expenses
(15)
286
Effect of exchange rates on operating activities
(18)
116
Change in non-cash working capital:
Increase in trade and other receivables
(12)
(29)
(Decrease) / increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses
(134)
23
Net cash used in operating activities
(1,676)
(1,501)
Cash flows from investing activities
Interest received
16
95
Exploration and evaluation assets
(48)
(515)
Net cash used in investing activities
(32)
(420)
Cash flows from financing activities
Net proceeds from private placement
-
8,433
Net cash generated from financing activities
-
8,433
Change in cash and cash equivalents
(1,708)
6,512
Effect of exchange rates on cash & cash equivalents
127
(300)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
13,066
6,967
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
11,485
13,179
All dollar amounts in this document are in United States dollars “$”, except as otherwise indicated.
About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.
Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited is a c. 98% subsidiary of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
