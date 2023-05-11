Falcon webcam switched off after death of chicks

The nesting site is high up on a tower at Norwich Cathedral

Two peregrine falcon chicks that hatched earlier this month in a nest at Norwich Cathedral have died.

The Hawk and Owl Trust, which manages the nesting site 75m (246ft) above ground on the tower, said the cause of their deaths was not known.

It also said a third egg which had not yet hatched was unlikely to do so as it was beyond the expected hatching date.

A live webcam trained on the nest box has been turned off.

There was speculation one of the two chicks was not feeding.

In a statement, the trust said it had informed the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and would not speculate about the cause of death.

Wildlife photographer Chris Skipper, who has been monitoring the peregrines for years, said it was "very strange to lose two in such a short space of time".

The chicks hatched to parents known as Edith and Norm, which are believed to be the same pair that successfully reared chicks in the nest last year.

"There's a lot of bird flu in Norfolk, but it would be strange if the parents were not affected as well," said Mr Skipper.

He also said it was possible the chicks were wet or cold during the recent bad weather, despite the nest box having drainage holes.

"This happens every day in nature," Mr Skipper said.

"But because we are so close to them - because it's all on camera - it really does bring it home to you."

