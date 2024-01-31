Falcone's Tavern in Perry Township serves up good food in friendly atmosphere

PERRY TWP. − When you enter Falcone’s Tavern, you have the option of sitting in the bar area − a large counter or high-top tables − or in the lower-level restaurant.

I met my friend Jay, who loves bar food and a tavern atmosphere, for a few bites at the restaurant at 5029 Tuscarawas St. W on a recent weekday. We sat in the bar area at a high-top table, with service from bartender Melanie, who has worked at Falcone's for eight years.

Melanie was busy with patrons ordering beers and some food, but was welcoming. She offered some suggestions on the spot's popular items, pointing out specials on the board as well as items from the menu.

Falcone’s Tavern President Greg Falcone said he's proud of his family-owned and operated business that’s been a Stark County favorite since 2004. “We offer a friendly, laid-back, family atmosphere,” Falcone said. “And we are so appreciative of the Perry Township community and their continued support.”

Open seven days a week for lunch and dinner, there’s also a full-service patio, Ohio weather permitting.

Specials that night included pork chops (bone in and boneless) ranging from $6.99 to $13.99, and a hamburger with fries special. While we were deciding, I ordered the basket of fried green beans ($6.75) with a side of ranch for dipping.

A basket of fried green beans is the perfect way to start your food adventure at Falcone's Tavern in Perry Township.

The fried green beans were definitely a hit, and would have gone perfectly with a local craft beer. The bar area was filled with noisy, friendly groups that were actively playing Keno and pull tab machines while watching the shows on the screens.

I ordered the soup of the day, chicken dumpling ($3.75). It lacked flavor, was thick and only lukewarm. The chili might have been a better choice.

The chicken dumpling soup failed to please, as it was overly thick and lacked flavor.

Upon Melanie’s recommendation, we shared a cheese quesadilla ($8.99). On the menu they’re listed as “The Best in Town!” The quesadillas at Falcone’s are filled with cheddar cheese, grilled tomatoes and grilled onions and are sprinkled with Cajun seasoning upon request. The filling was generous, and you could easily make a meal out of one by adding grilled chicken or grilled steak.

Cheese quesadillas at Falcone's Tavern are filled with grilled onions, grilled tomatoes and cheddar cheese, and sprinkled with Cajun seasoning.

We both ordered the half-pound hamburger special that came with fresh cut fries for the Monday special price ($9.35). I added cheddar cheese to mine, and Jay added Swiss cheese to his. The portion of fries was generous, and arrived hot, and the burger had been cooked over an open flame, which made for a delicious crust on the meat. We enjoyed every bite.

Open flame grilled burger with fresh cut fries is a tasty option at Falcone's Tavern in Perry Township.

There are daily specials listed on Falcone’s website, including Friday specials that include two grilled cheese sandwiches and tomato soup for $8.25. Tuesday nights are live trivia night from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. with food and drink specials and prizes awarded to the top teams. While we were there, people were calling to reserve their spot for trivia night.

Stop in and enjoy the tavern-friendly atmosphere and a bite of good food from Falcone's Tavern's extensive menu.

If you go

WHAT – Falcone's Tavern

WHERE – 5029 Tuscarawas St. W, Perry Township; 330-477-0500

HOURS – 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. Sunday; 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

