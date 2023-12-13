Falconry raid by TN wildlife agents tops conservative list of government overreach, waste

The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency's aggressive actions against a Nashville falconer who legally owned 13 birds topped the Beacon Center of Tennessee's annual Pork Report on excessive waste and spending released Wednesday.

The report, which highlights 12 examples from 2023, is often tongue-in-cheek, but Beacon Vice President Mark Cunningham said it highlights the "risk to taxpayers for these wasteful projects."

Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency officers are now facing a lawsuit from Nashville falconer and songwriter Holly Lamar, who was charged with 30 misdemeanors related to birds in her care before the Davidson County District Attorney's Office dropped all charges and blasted the TWRA. One of Lamar's birds died in state custody. Lamar alleges TWRA misapplied wildlife law to target her falconry business.

"Government officials shouldn’t prey on Tennessee residents and business owners, especially if they don’t know the law. If the government is going to enforce its laws and regulations to the point of the demise of an animal’s life, it should know without a doubt which laws have been broken," the Pork Report states. "Government officials must put in due diligence around the scope of their duties, or risk Tennesseans’ livelihoods and tax dollars on improper actions or future lawsuits."

The Beacon Center is a conservative think tank that has long focused on government spending. Here are other highlights from the annual report.

Tennessee Performing Arts Center relocation

Lawmakers recently funded the relocation of the Tennessee Performing Arts Center to the tune of $200 million this year. The center is expected to help anchor Nashville's East Bank redevelopment, and TPAC must match some of the funds to trigger the state's allocation.

The Beacon Center panned an ongoing trend of "tax dollars funding private venues."

"Taxpayers shouldn’t be used as props to justify massive government handouts to move or attractprivate businesses or foundations," the report said, citing recent payouts for a new Titans stadium and to attract Ford to West Tennessee.

Williamson County In-N-Out

Financial incentives for private businesses are always a thorn in Beacon Center's side, with the recruitment of the In-N-Out burger chain to Williamson County making the Pork Report's list.

The county and Franklin shelled out $2 million to add to $2.75 million from the state in government incentives for the relocation.

"The government should stop picking winners and losers by subsidizing private businesses at the expense of taxpayers. Instead of lowering taxes or improving the business climate, government leaders decided to make cheap fast food an expensive venture," the Pork Report stated.

