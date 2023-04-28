Falcons pick Bijan Robinson at No. 8 and here is what they're getting
Lorenzo Reyes breaks down what Bijan Robinson will bring to the NFL after being selected by the Falcons.
Matt Judon's first-round pick for the Patriots isn't on the defensive side of the ball.
Jahmyr Gibbs has been selected by the Detroit Lions with the No. 12 pick in the 2023 NFL draft!
The #Falcons have selected Texas RB Bijan Robinson with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft
Texas running back Bijan Robinson has been projected anywhere from No. 8 to No. 28 in the NFL draft. He is the highest ranked back.
There could be a huge trade just before the start of the first round.
Lamar Jackson's offseason included a lot of uncertainty.
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce had a message for Chiefs Kingdom at the start of the 2023 NFL Draft. Skip Bayless had one for the NFL>
The Houston Texans manage to take a quarterback and also trade with the Arizona Cardinals in the last Daniel Jeremiah mock draft.
Multiple picks early have Detroit in unique position to continue its recent momentum.
Take a look at the Panthers' new process blue jerseys.
The Cardinals' hiring process of Jonathan Gannon has wound up helping the Eagles on NFL Draft night. By Reuben Frank
Daniel Jeremiah gave his quarterback comparisons on The 33rd Team podcast. He compared Will Levis to one former Bears QB.
According to Jay Glazer, the Bears originally planned to trade the No. 1 pick to the Texans, then ship No. 2 overall to the Panthers.