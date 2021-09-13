Falkville man accepts plea deal over Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Sep. 13—A Falkville man who authorities say brought five loaded firearms and 11 molotov cocktails to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has agreed to a plea agreement.

Lonnie Coffman, 71, was charged in a 17-count indictment with possessing a dozen Molotov cocktail explosive devices and a number of guns and ammo on the day of the pro-Trump riot that led to a breach of the Capitol and forced the evacuation of Congress.

U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly had set a Sept. 29 plea hearing for Coffman who was the first person indicted in the Capitol riot probe.

A joint notice with Coffman's defense, prosecutors wrote, "The parties have reached an agreement to resolve this case prior to trial through a plea agreement," adding that Coffman was ready to plead as scheduled.

The notice did not specify what Coffman would plead guilty to or whether he was cooperating with prosecutors. A plea is not final until accepted by a judge.

Coffman has been jailed since his arrest Jan. 6.