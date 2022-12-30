Falkville man arrested for of meth, fentanyl

Dec. 29—Decatur police arrested a Falkville man Thursday for possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia, police said in a statement.

Decatur police said an officer stopped a vehicle Robert Jason Cooper, 48, was driving near Old Mountain Road Southwest and Modaus Road Southwest. Police said the officer determined Cooper had an active warrant from Priceville and a revoked driver's license.

Cooper is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple traffic violations, according to police. He was being held in Morgan County Jail in lieu of an $11,800 bail.

— emma.daniel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2437. Twitter @DD_EDaniel