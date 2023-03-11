Falkville man convicted of murder

Mar. 10—A Morgan County jury last week convicted a Falkville man of a 2021 murder.

The jury rendered its verdict Thursday against Richard Odell Clark, 44, following a four-day trial.

On Jan. 22, 2021, deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting at 1202 Highway 55 E. in Falkville. Upon arrival, deputies found the victim, Patrick Burkhart, with a gunshot wound to the head. Also at the scene was Clark, who was identified as the shooter, according to a statement Friday by the District Attorney's Office. Clark admitted that he shot the victim, the DA's office said.

Clark was charged with murder after it was determined he was not acting in self-defense when he killed Burkhart, according to the statement.

Clark was taken into custody following Thursday's verdict and will be sentenced by Morgan County Circuit Judge Stephen Brown on April 18. He faces up to life imprisonment.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Paul Matthews and Ben Shiver.

