Falkville man facing assault charge

Oct. 15—A Falkville man, who is accused of hitting his wife in the head with a baseball bat and his fists, is facing a second-degree assault charge, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office reported that on Oct. 2, David Elliot Simmons, 54, was arrested after his wife reported being assaulted.

Morgan deputies responded to a domestic violence call at the residence in the 500 block of Jewel Lasselle Road and talked with the victim. They said the offender had left the scene in a vehicle and was located in the area and detained.

While at the scene, deputies found a baseball bat that had long brown hair on it, consistent with the victim's air. The victim sustained a small laceration on the top of her head and several contusions to the top of her head.

Simmons was taken to the Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. He bonded out on Oct. 7, according to court records.

