Falkville man facing felony charges stemming from Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Aug. 24—A Falkville man is facing felony charges from his alleged roll during the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot. Bobby Wayne Russell, 48, was arrested Wednesday on felony and misdemeanor charges according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice.

A criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia states Russell has been charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, both are felonies. He is also charged with four misdemeanor offenses. Russell was arrested in Falkville and was scheduled to make his initial appearance Wednesday in the Northern District of Alabama.

According to court documents, "on Jan. 6, 2021, Russell was among rioters confronting officers at a line of bicycle barricades on the southwest side of the Capitol grounds. Russell resisted police orders to move away. After he was sprayed by a police officer with a chemical irritant, Russell grabbed onto a bike rack. The barricade broke apart, and Russell pulled the jacket of a Metropolitan Police Department Officer, causing both to fall at least four steps to the ground."

Later that day, the court documents state that at approximately 4:20 pm, "law enforcement officers formed a line and attempted to clear the area near the Senate Wing doors. Russell refused orders to leave the area and pushed his back and buttocks into the riot shields of several officers. He then turned around to face one officer and declared, 'I'm not scared of you and I'm not weak.'"

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division's Counterterrorism Section.

Russell is the second Falkville man charged in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. In March, Lonnie Leroy Coffman, 72, was sentenced to nearly four years in prison. Coffman was found guilty of parking a pickup truck filled with weapons and Molotov cocktail components near the U.S. Capitol.

According to the DOJ, in the 19 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 860 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 260 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.