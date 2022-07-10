Falkville man indicted in 2021 fatal shooting

Jul. 10—A Morgan County grand jury indicted a Falkville man on a murder charge for allegedly fatally shooting an acquaintance in the face near Falkville in 2021, according to court records.

Richard Odell Clark, 43, is accused of killing Patrick Edward Burkhart, 58, of Falkville, on Jan. 22, 2021.

Clark pleaded not guilty June 3 and waived his arraignment, which was initially set for June 28.

Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson said the trial will likely be held in 2023.

"It was one of several murder cases we had in 2021," Anderson said. "I don't see any issues with the case at this point."

Clark's defense attorney, James Patrick Caver of Hartselle, was not available for comment Friday.

According to an affidavit filed by Morgan County sheriff's Investigator Chris Price, sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting on Jan. 22, 2021, at 1202 Alabama 55 E. and, when they arrived, they noticed a man on the ground who appeared to have a gunshot wound to his face. The document said deputies detained multiple people and investigators, upon speaking with witnesses, learned that a fight had broken out in the yard.

One witness said the victim was on top of Clark and the witness pulled the victim off of him. The witness said he saw Clark get up, and a short time after that heard a gunshot. The witness said he was on top of the victim, and Clark shot the victim in the head. The indictment said Clark used a pistol to shoot Burkhart.

The affidavit said that while being questioned, Clark admitted to shooting the victim. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said the two men were acquaintances.

The April session of a Morgan County grand jury also issued the following indictments:

—Antonio Cortez Anderson, 25, Decatur; 12 counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle or building, six counts of shooting into an occupied building or vehicle.

—Jason Michael Anello, 44, Clanton; three counts of breaking and entering a vehicle, first-degree criminal mischief.

—Darryl Eugene Beasley, 61, Hartselle; failure to register as a sex offender.

—James Kenneth Benson II, 45, Langston; possession of controlled substance.

—Martavious O'Neil Birt, 22, Athens; first-degree domestic violence.

—Seth Adam Bond, 41, Decatur; breaking and entering a vehicle, first-degree receiving stolen property, destruction of state property by an inmate.

—William Luke Bond Jr., 40, Decatur; three counts of third-degree forgery, third-degree theft.

—Carmella Nichole Booth, 35, Decatur; possession of controlled substance.

—Barbara Ann Bragg, 43, Hartselle; second-degree promoting prison contraband.

—Donald Lynn Brannon, 62, Hartselle; false identity to obstruct justice.

—Rebekah Brooke Bridgmon, 27, Decatur; possession of controlled substance.

—Billy Frank Brown Jr., 51, Lacey's Spring; possession of controlled substance.

—Micheal Shane Brown, 46, Decatur; possession of controlled substance.

—Candie Renee Browning, 22, Falkville; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

—Dejuan Martez Browning, 35, Birmingham; first-degree theft, second-degree forgery.

—Kecia Denise Burden, 40, Cullman; possession of controlled substance.

—Shirley Ann Burgess, 57, Decatur; possession of controlled substance.

—Anastasia Elizabeth Burttram, 31, Somerville; fraud use of credit card, third-degree theft.

—Alberto Calderon, 37, Decatur; possession of controlled substance.

—Lance Destin Campbell, 26, Hartselle; aggravated child abuse.

—Joel Edward Carroll Jr., 50, Danville; two counts of first-degree theft.

—Jaquaris Jquan Carter, 25, Decatur; three counts of identity theft, 15 counts of fraudulent use of credit/debit card.

—Ashley Nicole Carver, 27, Pulaski, Tennessee; possession of controlled substance.

—Clifton Shane Castle, 34, Tuscumbia; possession of controlled substance.

—David Chisom, 76, Decatur; second-degree theft.

—Desmond Deshawn Cook, 36, Trinity; possession of controlled substance.

—Jermarcus Antwoine Crawford, 30, Decatur; first-degree theft, two counts of possession of controlled substance.

—Ashley Crenshaw, 30, Cullman; drug endangered child act.

—Brooke Nicole Davis, 29, Baileyton; breaking and entering a vehicle.

—Kavon Tyreas Deloney, 22, Decatur; second-degree assault.

—William King Austin Dial, 30, Decatur; two counts of possession of controlled substance.

—Matthew David Dominick, 53, Livonia, Michigan; first-degree theft.

—Billy George Dornberger, 38, Danville; possession of controlled substance.

—Bernard O'Brian Driskell, 36, Decatur; possession of controlled substance.

—Sharnorris Marcel Evans, 46, Decatur; possession of controlled substance.

—Terrance Heath Faulks, 55, Decatur; home repair fraud.

—Chad Flannery, 55, Somerville; possession of controlled substance.

—Eric Dwain Fowler, 50, Eva; possession of controlled substance.

—Brenda Lee Fryer, 60, Decatur; second-degree assault.

—Brandi Charlene Garrison, 38, Madison; possession of controlled substance.

—Delton Lee Garrison, 49, Lacey's Spring; two counts of breaking and entering vehicle.

—Zane Martin Gray, 37, Decatur; five counts of possession of obscene matter.

—Laquiton Deon Grays, 29, Madison; two counts of shooting into occupied vehicle or building, shooting into unoccupied building or vehicle.

—Allen Ray Griffin, 49, Florence; first-degree assault.

—Christopher O'Neil Griffin, 24, Decatur; two counts of second-degree theft, breaking and entering a vehicle.

—Kera Beth Griffin, 27, Decatur; third-degree burglary.

—Jamie Russell Grubaugh, 50, Danville; possession of controlled substance.

—Ira James Guerrero, 32, Sheffield; trafficking in controlled substance.

—Julia Ann Halberstadt, 26, Somerville; second-degree assault.

—Christopher Duane Hale, 43, Decatur; possession of controlled substance.

—Alexandria Joyce Haley, 33, Huntsville; possession of controlled substance.

—Mainko Renae Harris, 25, Decatur; second-degree domestic violence.

—Tiffany Elizabeth Henderson, 22, Hartselle; drug endangerment child act.

—James Carl Hendrix, 56, Lacey's Spring; possession of controlled substance.

—Charity Faith Hernandez, 23, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance.

—Vincent Lamar Hewlette, 30, Town Creek; possession of controlled substance.

—Dustin Wayne Hill, 39, Mulga; two counts of possession of controlled substance.

—Derrick Allen Holcombe, 48, Priceville; short-barreled rifle or shotgun possession.

—Kenneth Wayne Holladay Jr., 28, Somerville; first-degree theft.

—Michele Lynn Hood, 45, Decatur; using false identity to obstruct justice.

—Randall Lamar Hudson, 51, Decatur; first-degree receiving stolen property, first-degree theft, breaking and entering a vehicle.

—Karen Dillard Hunt, 60, Decatur; second-degree domestic violence.

—Louis Franklin Hunter, 42, Gadsden; third-degree burglary.

—Matthew Charles Hyatt, 24, Elkmont; possession of controlled substance.

—Patricia McDonald Jahnke, 58, Hartselle; first-degree theft.

—Randy Eugene James, 47, Hanceville; third-degree theft.

—Dillarie Nicole Johnson, 46, Town Creek; third-degree theft.

—Venice Thomas Johnson III, 40, Decatur; second-degree theft.

—Alfred Duane Jones, 43, Decatur; possession of controlled substance.

—Michael Wayne Jones, 30, Decatur; third-degree burglary, second-degree theft, possession of controlled substance.

—William Clayton Jones, 39, Decatur; attempt to commit controlled substance crime.

—Marion Deshawn Kellogg, 45, Decatur; third-degree escape, cruelty to animals.

—Heather Nicole Kerby, 28, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance.

—Heather D. Kirby, 34, Trinity; two counts of possession of controlled substance.

—Christina Renee Ladner, 46, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance.

—Deon Wuantez Lampkin, 43, Hartselle; second-degree domestic violence.

—Rashod Martel Lampkin, 29, Decatur; five counts of possession of controlled substance.

—Joshua Ray Leeth, 26, Joppa; breaking and entering a vehicle.

—Michael O'Neil Lewis, 41, Decatur; third-degree theft.

—Pamela Gail Lindsey, 52, Decatur; second-degree domestic violence.

—Susan Annette Little, 42, Decatur; possession of controlled substance.

—Lisa Nikcole Lovell, 36, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance.

—William Benjamin Lovell, 35, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance.

—Shenecca Denise Loyd, 47, Sheffield; third-degree theft.

—Angelo Sean Maldonado, 32, Panama City, Florida; first-degree possession of marijuana.

—Makayla Jonae Malone, 24, Athens; using false identity to obstruct justice.

—Tarius Dewayne Malone, 38, Decatur; possession of controlled substance.

—Demichael Deshun Mason, 35, Decatur; use of false identity to obstruct justice.

—Clarence Delane Massey III, 43, Decatur; breaking and entering a vehicle.

—Jeffery Adam McCaleb, 39, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.

—Jammie Darlene McCary, 43, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.

—Tobie Dewayne McCoy, 45, Decatur; three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

—Cameron Ernest McGee, 41, Rogersville; possession of a controlled substance.

—Dustin Colby Melson, 36, Somerville; possession of a controlled substance.

—Antonio Michael Milam, 51, Decatur; third-degree burglary.

—Jamey Ray Mooney, 36, Eva; possession of a controlled substance.

—Deion Latreal Moore, 31, Decatur; first-degree robbery.

—McKinley Titus Morrow, 44, Lacey's Spring; breaking and entering a vehicle, two counts of third-degree theft.

—Ronald James Morton, 52, Cullman; third-degree possession of a forged instrument.

—Alisia Nashae Moss, 26, Decatur; second-degree promoting prison contraband.

—Brandon Lynn Moyers, 34, Huntsville; possession of a controlled substance.

—Jodie Kline Nail, 43, Hanceville; possession of a controlled substance.

—Byron Samuel Nesmith, 33, Lacey's Spring; shooting into occupied building or vehicle.

—Kenneth DeShawn Nicholas, 31, Decatur; six counts of shooting into occupied building or vehicle, 12 counts of shooting into unoccupied building or vehicle.

—Destiny Leonna Orr, 27, Decatur; use of false identity to obstruct justice.

—Jessica Nicole Orr, 29, Decatur; drug endangered child act.

—Christopher Matthew Osborn, 44, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.

—Tracy Joe Owens, 50, Arab; third-degree burglary.

—Donnie Ford Parker, 41, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.

—Philip Tanner Peterson, 56, Decatur; third-degree burglary.

—John Pointer III, 40, Decatur; first-degree kidnapping; possession of a controlled substance.

—Ester Demetric Pride, 47, Sheffield; third-degree theft.

—William Richard Prince, 56, Lacey's Spring; possession of a controlled substance.

—Michael Lamont Pruitt, 44, Decatur; domestic violence by strangulation.

—Reginald Allen Pryor, 51, Tanner; two counts of third-degree theft.

—Patrick Todd Raynor, 56, Decatur; two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

—Lisa Michelle Redmon, 53, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.

—Jerry Key Reed Jr., 26, Decatur; first-degree robbery.

—Trenton Turner Reed, 27, Falkville; first-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, use of false identity to obstruct justice, second-degree rape.

—Tyree Duane Reedus, 27, Huntsville; two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

—Darrell Bruce Reeves, 42, Hartselle; abuse of a corpse.

—David Jeremiah Richardson, 29, Trinity; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

—Hope Marie Robbins, 51, Eva; third-degree theft.

—William Brandon Roberts, 40, Jasper; possession of a controlled substance.

—Nathan Thomas Royster, 37, Union Grove; possession of a controlled substance.

—Joseph Matthew Russell, 42, homeless; failure to register as a homeless sex offender.

—Michael Scott Saucier, 38, Decatur; second-degree assault.

—Alex Nathan Schoenebeck, 29, Baileyton; possession of a controlled substance.

—Jessica M. Schwarz, 48, Vinemont; third-degree possession of a forged instrument.

—Courtney Louise Sellers, 40, Falkville; terrorist threats.

—Dekota Blake Shaddrix, 23, Hartselle; third-degree theft.

—Sean Patrick Sharbutt, 55, Decatur; first-degree arson.

—David Bradley Slager, 38, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.

—Jerry C. Smith III, 48, Foley; six counts of shooting into occupied building or vehicle, 12 counts of shooting into unoccupied building or vehicle.

—Joshua John Smith, 45, Decatur; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

—Kendrick Madison Smith, 26, Trinity; first-degree possession of marijuana.

—Uralinda Ann Smith, 51, Decatur; second-degree assault.

—Luke James Spann, 32, Union Grove; possession of a controlled substance.

—Chastity Nichole Stephenson, 31, Athens; first-degree theft.

—Jaylan Daqwan Stevenson, 24, Decatur; trafficking in controlled substance.

—Malcom Scott Stewart, 41, Decatur; second-degree theft.

—Payton Louis Stewart, 22, Decatur; first-degree robbery.

—Clayton Ryan Swack, 24, Town Creek; trafficking in controlled substance.

—Yolanda Sheryl Swoope, 52, Decatur; second-degree assault.

—Kayla Lashea Tallent, 32, Decatur; two counts of breaking and entering a vehicle.

—Christopher Matthew Tennyson, 35, Somerville; breaking and entering a vehicle.

—Jerry Thomas Jr., 43, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.

—Jamarque Rahntez Torain, 42, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.

—Joshua Keith Tripp, 37, Pisgah; first-degree theft.

—Edward Lee Turrentine Jr., 53, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance.

—Christopher Logan Vanvoorhis, 27, Brownsboro; possession of a controlled substance.

—Dustin Grant Ward, 35, Cullman; trafficking in controlled substance.

—Tia Juana Lashay Crain Washington, 37, Decatur; second-degree domestic violence.

—Hesaki Wayne Watson, 35, Ariton; possession of a controlled substance.

—Christopher Jerome Weeks, 44, Good Hope; third-degree possession of a forged instrument.

—Jessica Skye West, 31, Hartselle; third-degree burglary, second-degree theft, three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

—Marty Kynn Whisman, 39, Hartselle; second-degree promoting prison contraband.

—Deven Tate White, 27, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.

—Terry Jackson Whitley, 49, Hartselle; second-degree assault.

—David Javocus Wendell Wiggins, 40, Decatur; third-degree escape.

—Casey Suzanne Wilhoite, 36, Somerville; breaking and entering a vehicle.

—Matthew Wilkins, 43, Morgan County Jail; possession of a controlled substance.

—Brian Dequis Williams, 44, Cherokee; first-degree theft; 10 counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.

—Derrick Dewayne Williams, 36, Athens; use of false identity to obstruct justice.

—Keith Norris Williams, 26, Madison; first-degree rape, traveling to meet a child for sex act, electronic solicitation of a child.

—Macray Adam Williams III, 26, Decatur; murder.

—Jonathan Michael Williford, 28, no address given; possession of a controlled substance.

—April Renee Willis, 43, Moulton; first-degree identity theft, third-degree forgery.

—Adam Dexter Wilson, 37, Lacey's Spring; interference with custody.

—Thomas Ryah Wiski, 31, Huntsville; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance.

—Kimberly Dawn Wolff, 44, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance.

—Donyale H. Wooten, 55, Hartselle; two counts of first-degree theft, first-degree financial exploitation of an elderly person, first-degree identity theft, third-degree burglary, six counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.

—Billy Matthew Wright, 45, Hartselle; use of false identity to obstruct justice.

—Pierre Jamal Yarbrough, 31, Decatur; domestic violence by strangulation.

—Leslie Paul Young, 62, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.

—Lindsay Suzanne Young, 42, Lafollette, Tennessee; third-degree theft.

—Olivia Synclair Young, 28, Florence; possession of a controlled substance.

—Yamile Zuniga-Martinez, 24, Decatur; two counts of breaking and entering a vehicle, use of false identity to obstruct justice.