Falkville schools searched as burglary suspects pursued

Jan. 25—A Morgan County sheriff's SWAT team searched Falkville High School and Falkville Elementary School early Thursday morning while attempting to apprehend three burglary suspects, the Sheriff's Office said.

The suspects fled from Hartselle police into Falkville, where Falkville police stopped their vehicle. The three suspects then fled on foot in the area of U.S. 31 and West Piney Grove Road. Sheriff's deputies and Cullman County K9 units are searching the area.

"Due to the proximity of the Falkville schools, the Morgan County sheriff's SWAT team was activated," according to the sheriff's statement. "The SWAT team and SRO searched all areas of the school campus, including buildings and buses. The campus is clear. The SRO will be on campus while Falkville police and deputies remain in the area."

According to a statement by the Falkville schools, there were no students on campus when the search took place.

The Sheriff's Office asked that residents in the area call 911 to report any suspicious activity.

