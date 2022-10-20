Fall of 150 Has Yen Watchers Wondering When Japan Will Act

(Bloomberg) -- The yen’s slump past the symbolic mark of 150 per dollar is keeping traders guessing when Japanese authorities will intervene to halt a further decline.

The Japanese currency has weakened by more than 4 yen per dollar since Japan stepped into the market in September, despite a barrage of warnings to dissuade traders from testing its resolve and speculation authorities were quietly intervening on a small scale. The Japanese currency traded around the 150.10 level Friday and is at a 32-year low.

“Price action suggest there is a strong sense of wariness among market players about intervention,” said Yukio Ishizuki, senior currency strategist at Daiwa Securities. “There isn’t any clear target until around 160 which is too vague.”

The 150 level was seen as an important psychological level in Japan and a break may increase pressure on authorities to act. But officials have put the focus of their warnings on extreme and one-sided moves rather than suggesting they were watching any particular level.

If moves are rapid, or the yen is the only currency under pressure, falling to 150 against the euro for example, intervention will likely take place, Daiwa’s Ishizuki added.

A gauge of the magnitude of current price swings in the yen -- one-week realized volatility -- is not far off the lows of the year.

Violent Market Swings Await Day the BOJ’s Yield Anchor Lifts

The next major catalyst for investors will be next week’s Bank of Japan policy meeting. Last month’s intervention, the first since 1998 to support the currency, took place after BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda reiterated his willingness to stick with super-easy monetary policy.

