Fall Out Boy making Fort Worth one of its two Texas stops for worldwide tour

Fall Out Boy is bringing their worldwide tour to Dickies Arena.

The So Much For (2our) Dust will kick off Feb. 28 with more than 20 dates across the United States, including a stop in Fort Worth on March 7.

Special guests in Fort Worth will be Jimmy Eat World, The Maine and Daisy Grenade.

The Fort Worth show is one of two Texas stops for Fall Out Boy — the other is at Moody Center in Austin on March 8.

General tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

Early access tickets for the Fort Worth show can be bought Thursday at 10 a.m. using the code DICKIES on Ticketmaster’s website.

Fall Out Boy, a Grammy Award-nominated and multi-platinum selling rock band, released their latest album “So Much (For) Stardust” earlier this year.

The four-member band consists of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Patrick Stump, bassist Pete Wentz, drummer Andy Hurley and lead guitarist Joe Trohman.

The band recently featured on Taylor Swift’s “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)“ vault track “Electric Touch.”

Fall Out Boy joins a growing concert lineup at Dickies’ 14,000-seat arena for next year.

Tyler Childers is set to bring his “Mule Pull ‘24 Tour” to Dickies on April 13.

This month’s artist line-up at Dickies includes Pearl Jam, Arctic Monkeys, Chicago, Luke Bryan and Joji.