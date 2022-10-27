Fall Creek man convicted of sexually assaulting two girls in at-home child care

Oct. 27—EAU CLAIRE — A Fall Creek man will be sentenced Feb. 6 for sexually assaulting two young girls several years ago in a former at-home day care owned by his mother on Eau Claire's north side.

Austin T. Thoren, 27, pleaded no contest Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court to two felony counts of repeated sexual assault of a child.

Two felony counts of child enticement and two felony counts of causing mental harm to a child were dismissed but can by considered at sentencing by Judge John Manydeeds.

Manydeeds ordered a pre-sentence investigation by the state Department of Corrections, which will include a psychosexual evaluation.

Thoren remains free on a $50,000 signature bond. Conditions include having no contact with the victims or other children, maintaining absolute sobriety and not drinking alcohol or entering taverns.

Thoren is only allowed to be at work, home, court appearances, his attorney's office or the hospital for medical emergencies.

Thoren could be sentenced to up to 80 years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman told Eau Claire police on Nov. 12, 2020, that her 14-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted by Thoren at the at-home day care run by his mother when the girl was between the ages of 6 and 8.

The girl told her mother that Thoren would pull both her and a second girl into a room and perform sexual acts.

The girl was interviewed by authorities on Nov. 23, 2020. The girl said 30 minutes after she left Thoren's room, he would call the second girl into the room.

The girl recalled one incident where she and the second girl were both in Thoren's room at the same time.

The girl said Thoren would give her and the second girl candy and it turned into "weird things," meaning Thoren touching them. The girl said the touching started at the beginning of first grade.

Authorities interviewed the second girl on Dec. 14, 2020.

The second girl said she and the first girl had gone to the day care together from the time they were babies until they were 8 or 9 years old. The second girl said she was forced to do sexual things with Thoren on more than one occasion.

When police interviewed Thoren, he confirmed there was sexual contact between himself and the two girls. He said he didn't remember what all happened. He said he was in high school when these incidents occurred.

Thoren said he touched each girl between three and five times. The incidents occurred over a one- or two-year period, he said. He touched the girls after his mother would leave to go to a store.

Thoren said his siblings would be gone for after-school activities. He said he was alone when he touched the girls.