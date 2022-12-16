Fall Creek man gets jail for attempting to steal catalytic converter

Dec. 16—EAU CLAIRE — A Fall Creek man will spend six months in jail for trying to steal a catalytic converter off of a vehicle over a weekend in late July.

Dane M. Burke, 28, E11795 Birch Tree Lane, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to a misdemeanor count of attempting to remove a vehicle's parts without consent and an unrelated felony count of possession of narcotic drugs.

Besides the jail time, Judge Sarah Harless fined Burke $961.

According to the criminal complaint:

A witness saw Burke ride a skateboard on Sunday, July 31, into the parking lot of the American Red Cross, 3485 E. Hamilton Ave., and then crawl under one of the organization's vans.

An Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputy who was responding to the call of a theft in progress approached the van that had a man underneath it.

The deputy identified himself, drew his weapon and the man got out from under the van and ran a short distance across the parking lot.

As the deputy radioed for assistance from other officers, the man stopped and surrendered.

The deputy arrested Burke, who was wearing a backpack containing numerous tools that can be used to remove a catalytic converter.

Underneath the Red Cross van, the catalytic converter had been partially cut loose and there was still a pipe cutter attached to it.