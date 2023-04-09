Fall Creek man sentenced for role in string of burglaries

Apr. 8—EAU CLAIRE — A Fall Creek man will spend seven years on probation for his role in a string of burglaries stretching back to September 2020 in rural Eau Claire County,

Nicholas R. DeCambaliza, 34, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Two felony counts of theft, felony counts of possession of methamphetamine and second-offense possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor counts of concealing stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge Sarah Harless.

As conditions of probation, DeCambaliza must maintain absolute sobriety, pay $3,498 in restitution, and undergo an alcohol and drug assessment and any other recommended programming or treatment. He must also have no contact with the victims, his co-defendant, or known drug dealers or users.

Co-defendant Derrick R. DeCambaliza, 41, also of Fall Creek, returns to court April 28.

According to the criminal complaint:

The duo are accused of breaking into and taking items from multiple residences and businesses.

The first were tools taken from a trailer at the American Materials mine site in early September 2020 along Jopke Road in the town of Brunswick. The utility detection kit and laser level reported missing by the mine plant manager had a combined value of $5,955.

The next was a burglary reported Dec. 6, 2021, at a cabin along Highway H in the town of Bridge Creek. Worth a combined total of over $1,860, three handguns, a chain saw, a frame nailer, binoculars and loose cash were reported stolen from that cabin.

Less than a week later, the owner of a storage shed on Stelter Road in the town of Lincoln reported Dec. 11, 2021, that a chain saw and four pop-up hunting blinds — worth $200 each — were taken.

Shortly thereafter, the owner of a home under renovation on Olson Drive in the town of Seymour reported Dec. 16, 2021, that numerous items had been taken in a burglary. An old .22-caliber rifle, a 12-gauge shotgun and several tools were missing from the residence. The home's power had also been shut off, which let the inside temperature drop to the point of all the pipes freezing.

Then on Jan. 2, 2022, restaurant Connell's Club 12 on U.S. 12 in the town of Lincoln reported over $970 in cash had been stolen from a basement office.

Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office deputies and detectives investigating the burglaries recovered evidence leading them to suspect the DeCambalizas. This included DNA samples recovered from the crime scenes, a specific kind of adhesive tape taken from one residence and then found at other crime scenes, vehicle tire tracks, and both text messages and videos on Nicholas DeCambaliza's cellphone.

Search warrants uncovered the mine site's laser level in Derrick DeCambaliza's storage unit, pop-up deer blinds in the brothers' garage, and quantities of meth and marijuana in Nicholas DeCambaliza's bedroom and in Derrick DeCambaliza's van.

Also found in the family's garage was a duffel bag containing a pry bar, "slim Jim" device used to break into cars, bolt cutters, a wig, costume mask, camouflage hat and pants, headlamp, flashlights and spare shoes — a kit that investigators say would be typical for burglaries.

Investigators arrested Derrick DeCambaliza at work on Feb. 14, 2022, to question him about the burglaries. He denied being part of any burglaries, even though his DNA had been found at some of the crime scenes. He said his brother is involved in burglaries, noting that Nicholas DeCambaliza has a gambling problem. Derrick DeCambaliza admitted that both he and his brother had used meth recently.

A search of Nicholas DeCambaliza's cellphone uncovered a video of him in the Connell's basement office when he worked as a cook for the restaurant. Other images in the phone were of guns reported stolen from the burglaries. A text message exchange also shows his attempt to sell handguns to a third brother. Nicholas DeCambaliza is a convicted felon who is not allowed to possess firearms.

Three men who had bought guns tracked back to burglaries told authorities that they'd gotten them from Nicholas DeCambaliza.